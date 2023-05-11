What to do this weekend, from Wine Village to a Janet Jackson show

Mother’s Day weekend — also known as “money-spending weekend” — is upon us. Need some ideas on what to do and how to treat the one that made you? We got you covered!

Friday, May 12

Grown Up Field Trip: Marvel Universe

Okay, this one might be more for me. As one of the biggest Marvel fans to exist, a night of activities — including Hulk Jenga, and a Hawkeye archery class — paired with drinks from Monument City Brewing Company and food from Underground Pizza Company sounds like a perfect adult nerd night. There will even be after-hours access to some of the Maryland Science Center’s exhibits. (Costumes are encouraged!)

Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Maryland Science Center (601 Light St.)

Cost: $40 on Eventbrite, though drinks and pizza are extra.

Family friendly? The keywords here are “grown up” — you must be 21 or older to attend.

‘Six’

The story of the six wives of Henry VIII has been turned into a musical about the empowerment of women. The critically acclaimed show, which is at the Hippodrome through May 14, features an all-woman cast and band, too. Girl power at its finest.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Hippodrome at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (12 N. Eutaw St.)

Cost: The cheapest tickets were close to $120 on Vividseats as of Wednesday night.

Family friendly? Mostly. The general consensus is that it’s best for those 10 and older.

Saturday, May 13

Janet Jackson: ‘Together Again’ with special guest Ludacris

Whose mom wouldn’t want to see Janet Jackson while she’s on tour for the first time since 2019? She’ll be joined by “Fast & Furious” franchise star Ludacris, who may have had a short stint as a rap artist, too. [Editor’s note: Mr. Burris has been severely verbally reprimanded for his youngster disrespect of Ms. Jackson and Luda.]

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Cost: The cheapest tickets were in the $150 range on Ticketmaster as of Wednesday night.

Family friendly? Solely up to the family. The performing artists aren’t strangers to suggestive lyrics.

Asia North 2023 Makers Market

Need some new decorations or baubles? Check out the Makers Market, which spotlights goods from Asian, Pacific Islander, Middle Eastern and Desi American artists. The Asia North exhibition and festival technically kicked off last week, but events last through early June. Check out the Saturday exhibit in Station North to find your next art print, piece of jewelry or pottery.

Time: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Motor House (120 W. North Ave.)

Cost: Free

Family friendly? Yup!

Federal Hill Prep’s Spring Fling

A fun carnival-style fundraising event that celebrates the end of the school year? Definitely worth checking out. This event will feature games, auctions, crafts, moon bounces, raffles and food for all of the community to enjoy.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Federal Hill Preparatory School (1040 William St.)

Cost: Free. You can learn more about volunteering here.

Family friendly? Yup!

Sunday, May 14

‘Anita Baker - The Songstress’

The perfect gift exists: Legendary recording artist Anita Baker will be performing at CFG Bank Arena with hitmaker Babyface. This is my choice for the must-attend event of the weekend.

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Cost: The cheapest tickets were around $120 on Ticketmaster as of Wednesday night.

Family friendly? Yup!

Wine Village in Baltimore

Taking your mother to enjoy some wine sounds like a great day, and Wine Village is just the place for that. Based on “Germany’s traditional and casual wine events,” according to the website, there will be local and international wines, as well as German and European foods. Other festivities include family-friendly games as well as arts and crafts vendors. If you miss the chance to go this weekend, don’t worry: the village is around through May 29.

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: 501 Light St.

Cost: Admission is free, but food, drink and arts and craft vendors require payment. You can learn more about the event here.

Family friendly? Face painters, balloon twisters and more kid-friendly attractions will be on-site, as well as space for picnicking, so children are more than welcome.

Announced this week

