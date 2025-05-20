So, you’re visiting Towson for your child’s graduation. Congratulations!

You may be wondering, after all of the pomp and circumstance, what there is to do in Towson.

It may not look like much, depending on your vantage point, but this Baltimore ‘burb has history, culture and nature — all within about 5 miles of downtown — not to mention some of the best coffee, cocktails and food around Baltimore.

I’m a city person by nature, but I’ve lived in Towson for almost 20 years, so if you want a guide for where to eat and what to do, read on.

Where to stay

If you booked early, chances are you were able to snag a room at Hampton Inn/Home2 Suites. Located in the heart of downtown Towson, this hotel was a long time coming after the only other central hotel, a former Marriott, became Towson University dorms. It’s a welcome addition, bringing vibrancy to the area. If you weren’t able to get a place here, the Sheraton Baltimore North near Towson Town Center is also somewhat walkable. The Holiday Inn Express close to Cromwell Valley Park is a short drive or Uber ride away, but other options are either a few exits away off interstates 695 or 83 or in Baltimore.

How to wake up

We are blessed with some really excellent coffee options in Towson, and some also offer delicious breakfast pastries. Check out Aveley Farms for fresh coffee and avocado toasts, Roggenart for French-inspired pastries, and Hannah’s Cafe for breakfast sandwiches. They’re all within a short walk of the downtown hotel. If you’re from New York or New Jersey, we likely won’t impress you with our bagels, but THB Bagelry and Deli (formerly Towson Hot Bagels) is the best you’ll find south of the Mason-Dixon line, and they’re so popular here that the owners have opened several other outposts. If you need something more substantial, head to the Towson Diner, where the pies are high and the omelettes are huge.

THB Bagelry and Deli on Allegheny Avenue in Towson, with one of Towson University’s campus buildings as a backdrop. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

What to do within walking distance

Stroll over to the Brutalist-style Towson library. You’ll see the abutments that supported the Ma & Pa Overpass, which was removed in 1959 after the Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad abandoned the line. These stone supports are the last rail link between Towson and the rest of the nation.

Look across Towsontown Boulevard, and you’ll notice the small stone house that is home to Wilson’s Lighting Interiors’ repair shop. All of Towson used to look like this — simple, pretty stonework. Inside the library, as you walk up the ramp, you can see more photos of old Towson haunts. Taverns, jazz clubs and elegant hotels dotted this landscape once upon a time.

From the library, stroll over to the Towson courthouse on Washington and Chesapeake Avenues. Lush gardens surround the historic building, which is now government offices in the county seat. It’s a lovely place for a picnic. If you’re hungry and the Halal Boys truck is there, do yourself a favor and pick up a schwarma sandwich.

Towson’s history is hidden behind developments such as the new Whole Foods and the many college-kid dining options, but Prospect Hill Cemetery tells the story of the community’s colonial founders (and you can pay your respects to Divine, star of John Waters films, while you’re visiting). Nearby you’ll find Olympic Park, a tiny spot of green that honors the town’s Olympians, including Towson native Michael Phelps.

What to do a short drive away

If you need some fresh air after all of the ceremonies, Towson abounds with options. Cromwell Valley Park is about four miles from downtown. This time of year, the park beckons bird-watchers searching for new species to round out their life lists. You can see and hear Baltimore orioles — who never disappoint, no matter how their namesake baseball team is doing — as well as cedar waxwings, flycatchers, vireos, and warblers. Bring binoculars and a camera with a long lens.

Loch Raven Reservoir is the place to go for cool breezes, numerous trails, and duck and geese sightings. Loch Raven is where Baltimore gets its water supply, which you may or may not know is among the best in the nation. (Not to be confused with our sewage system, which definitely is not.) While both Cromwell and Loch Raven boast great hiking, the reservoir also offers the opportunity to stroll along the road or the water. Children will delight seeing the ducks and geese. If you brought a bike, this is a great place to ride it, but there are hills.

A male Orchard Oriole perches in a Sycamore tree along Minebank Run at Cromwell Valley Park. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner) Deer graze on the lawn at Hampton National Historic Site in Towson. The Georgian style mansion was the largest private home in the country when it was completed in 1790. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Hampton National Historic Site shows a darker side of the region’s history. Much of Towson, Timonium, Lutherville and White Marsh were once part of a plantation owned by a former governor of Maryland. Now a national park, visitors can tour the mansion where the Ridgely family lived and ran their slavery-dependent empire. The gardens are in bloom this time of year. It’s worth walking across the plantation to see the slave quarters and learn the history of enslaved families and where they settled when they were free.

Where to dine

When my daughter graduated, we went to 7 West Bistro Grille. This Middle East-inspired restaurant has everything for everyone. It can get loud, so consider a private room or asking for a quiet table in the back. Our crowd included an adventurous eater (my daughter) who went for grilled octopus, to a more pedestrian one (me) who ordered a chicken breast.

Another inspired choice is the Towson Tavern, which is my go-to date night location on exceedingly rare date nights. The New York strip is excellent, and the bee’s knees cocktail (gin and honey syrup) lives up to its name.

The best sushi in Towson is Sushi Hana, which also offers lovely hot towels. Or, if you want to eat like a college student, you can always hit up the many fast casual and faster-food options on the street. You don’t need me for that. Your kid can tell you where to go.