From 5Ks to annual festivals, along with a “one day you’ll brag about being there” free concert, it’s another filled-to-the-brim weekend in Charm City. See you out there.

Thursday, May 8

‘Some Like it Hot’

The four-time Tony Award-winning musical, based on the classic 1959 film starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, brings the razzle dazzle to the Hippodrome Theatre from Thursday to Sunday.

Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Price: $58.50-$174

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Location: The Hippodrome Theatre (12 N. Eutaw St.)

Family friendly? Recommended for 12-plus

Stoop Stories: ‘Look for the Helpers’

Since 2006, the Stoop Storytelling series has made audiences laugh, cry and feel all the feels by giving everyday people a chance to tell their own life tales. The theme of this night is stories about first responders, caregivers and unexpected heroes. Experimental folk duo the Honey Dewdrops will also perform.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $40

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Location: Creative Alliance (3134 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly? It’s an all-ages show.

Greek Food, Wine and Culture Festival

The city’s Greek festival celebrates its 53rd year with dancing, wine tastings, cathedral tours, a silent auction and all the Greek cuisine you could want. The four-day event is rain or shine.

Time: 5-9 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Price: Free ($20 for wine tastings)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Location: Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation (24 W. Preston St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Wine Village

Running through June 1, this free wine festival kicks off at the Inner Harbor on Friday with an opening ceremony where the Ravens Marching Band and the Oriole Bird will make appearances. Expect local and international wines, food, live music and more.

Time: 3-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 1-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Price: Free (pay as you go for wine and food)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Location: West Shore Park (503 Light St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Sondheim Art Prize Finalists: Artist Talks

Finalists for the Janet & Walter Sondheim Art Prize — Aliana Grace Bailey, Amanda Leigh Burnham, Lillian Jacobson, Jacob Mayberry and Wonchul Ryu — will discuss their nominated works, which are on view at the Walters Art Museum through July 20.

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

Price: Free

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Location: The Walters Art Museum (600 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Friday, May 9

Baltimore Birding Weekend

From bald eagles to indigo buntings, here’s your chance to spot a wide range of birds along marshes, woodlands and more with guides and other nature enthusiasts. Saturday includes a free gathering at Hampden’s Union Craft Brewing (1700 W. 41st St.) from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Time: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday; 8-11 a.m. Sunday

Price: $30-$65, depending on the outing

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Location: Various parks and other locations

Family friendly? Yes

Station North Second Friday Art Walk

Organized by Night Owl Gallery, this monthly self-guided tour gives attendees up-close views of live-work spaces, studios, galleries and more in Station North.

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Start at Night Owl Gallery (1735 Maryland Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

‘Transformative Forces’

This new art exhibition — featuring works by Noreen Smith, Alpha Massaquoi Jr. and more — tackles the idea of superheroism and its many everyday forms.

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Waller Gallery (2420 N. Calvert St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Sneaks Come Out at Night 5K

This 5K walk/race aims to raise $75,000 for Back on My Feet, a national nonprofit that fights homelessness. Attendees can attend an after-party where they’ll enjoy a DJ and Prigel’s ice cream.

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Price: $35

Location: Patterson Park (2601 E. Baltimore St.)

Family friendly? Yes

‘Lempira: Oro y Sangre’

Based on true events, the Baltimore Rock Opera Society’s newest production tells the story of Lempira, the Lenca ruler battling Spanish imperialism centuries ago. Runs through May 31.

Time: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 6 p.m. Sunday

Price: $32 (general admission)-$150

Location: Zion Lutheran Church (400 E. Lexington St.)

Family friendly? No. There are depictions of gore, racial/colonial violence and subjugation and a scene that depicts violation of consent/sexual assault, per the theater group’s website.

Saturday, May 10

Stroll & Roll 5K

This run/walk at the Camden Yards Sports Complex supports the Erin Levitas Foundation, which aims to prevent sexual harm. The event will include a moon bounce, face painting and more family-friendly activities.

Time: 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Price: $40

Location: Camden Yards Sports Complex (333 W. Camden St.)

Family friendly? Yes

The Preakness Showcase

Get the kids ready for next weekend’s Triple Crown race with hat decorating, races on inflatable horses, black-eyed Susan planting and more at the Port Discovery Children’s Museum.

Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Price: Included with museum admission ($24.95)

Location: Port Discovery Children’s Museum (35 Market Place)

Family friendly? Yes

Remfest

The Remington neighborhood’s annual rain-or-shine festival returns with more than 80 artists and craft vendors; local food and drink offerings; and live music from DJ Mills, Arbouretum, Zach Seals and more.

Time: Noon-9 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Remington Avenue from 27th Street to 29th Street

Family friendly? Yes

A Lewis Table Talk with Tamara Tunie

This caught my eye as a “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” fan: Veteran actress Tamara Tunie, who played medical examiner Melinda Warner on “SVU,” will sit down with media personality LaDawn Black to discuss her life and career, along with her role on the new CBS soap opera “Beyond the Gates.” (Read columnist Leslie Gray Streeter’s take on the “bougie” drama based in a fictitious Maryland gated community.)

Time: 2-4 p.m.

Price: $9-$10

Location: The Reginald F. Lewis Museum (830 E. Pratt St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Turnstile

The weekend’s hottest ticket won’t require a ticket at all. Baltimore’s band of the moment celebrates its upcoming album release (“Never Enough” on June 6) with a free concert at Wyman Park Dell, where the genre-bending quintet will raise donations to benefit Health Care for the Homeless. Some advice? Get there early.

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: Free

Location: Wyman Park Dell (North Charles and 29th streets)

Family friendly? Depends on how punk your kids are

The Young Playwrights Festival

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Baltimore Center Stage’s longest-running program showcases the works of student playwrights from across the state.

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (performances start at 12:30 p.m.)

Price: Free

Location: Pearlstone Theater at Baltimore Center Stage (700 N. Calvert St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Sunday, May 11

Boots-N-Brunch

Celebrate Mother’s Day with bottomless mimosas and line dancing taught by Dancing Diva April Johnson.

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Price: $65.87

Location: The Honeycomb Hideout Event Space (4200 Seidel Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes

Just announced

Fresh off his “Saturday Night Live” debut, pop-rock singer Benson Boone headlines CFG Bank Arena on Sept. 6. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

Rapper Kevin Gates brings “The Amilio Tour” to Pier Six Pavilion on Oct 2. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

After selling out his first show, comedian Jim Gaffigan added a second date at the Lyric for Nov. 15. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.