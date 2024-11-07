There is no well-known veterans memorial or parade in Annapolis.

But there are ceremonies, concerts and other special events to mark Veterans Day on Monday.

American Legion Post 141 will lead Veterans Day ceremonies at the Maryland World War II Memorial, across the Severn River from the city, starting at 11 a.m. The club on Forest Drive will offer a free lunch for veterans and other members of the public, starting about noon.

Vice Adm. Yvette Davids, the first woman Naval Academy Superintendent, will give the Veterans Day address at Fleet Reserve Association Branch 24 starting at 11 a.m. The annual program will be followed by lunch. It also marks the birthdays of the Marine Corps and the association of enlisted Navy and Marine vets.

Richard C. Moore, garrison command sergeant major at Fort Meade, will be the keynote speaker during ceremonies starting at 11 a.m. Monday at the Crownsville Veterans Cemetery.

The Veterans Classic, the 11th Naval Academy basketball tournament honoring veterans, begins at 7 p.m. Friday and continues through Sunday. The tournament features round-robin play between Navy, Boston College, Harvard and VCU at Alumni Hall. Tickets are $27-43, plus taxes and fees.

From Saturday through Monday, all Historic Annapolis sites are open free of charge to veterans with ID. The Museum of Historic Annapolis and the William Paca House and Garden are both open for tours.

Theresa Sise & Sweet Tea will perform a Jazz Salute to Veterans with vocalist Sue Matthews at 3 p.m. Sunday, the closing concert of this year’s Annapolis Jazz & Roots Festival. The concert at Eastport United Methodist Church is free, but tickets are required. Check the website for the full schedule of festival concerts this weekend.

The Naval Academy Band’s Brass Ensemble will perform patriotic music at 7 p.m. Monday at Maryland Hall. The Veterans Day concert is free with no tickets required.

Here are other things to do in the coming week.

Board humor

8 p.m. Friday

You can laugh away your post-election blues at the standup show put on by Buoy Laughs and Kevin Slater at Pure Board Shop. $15.

Comedian Kevin Slattery performs at Pure Board Shop in Annapolis, an unusual venue that hosts a monthly standup comedy show. (Elvis Campos)

Mind-body festival

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Annapolis-area mind-body artisans and practitioners will sell their services, oils, jewelry and more at the Illuminate Annapolis Festival at Anne Arundel Community College. Free admission.

Chorale

7 p.m. Saturday

Live Arts Maryland will present a choral performance of favorite composers at Maryland Hall. The “Music for Our Time” program includes Leonard Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms,” Gerald Finzi’s “Farewell to Arms” and other works. General Admission tickets start at $50 plus taxes and fees.

Beatles tribute

7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Christopher Cross, David Pack, Maxi Priest, Jason Scheff, and Badfinger’s Joey Molland perform Beatles songs from the albums “Hey Jude” and “Let It Be” albums at Maryland Hall in “It Was 50 Years Ago Today.” Tickets are $75-150 plus taxes and fees.

From Estonia

7 p.m. Tuesday

Estonian trio Rebecca Kontus, Peedu Kass and Paul Daniel will perform electro, pop, jazz and traditional songs in a performance produced by World Artists Experiences and the Embassy of Estonia. The performance in the Live Arts studio at the Annapolis Mall is free.

Holidays begin

10 a.m. Wednesday

The Friends of Quiet Waters Park will open their Holiday Artisan Market at the park, featuring fresh greens in handmade ceramic containers, handcrafted wood jewelry boxes, cutting boards, unique hand-painted ornaments, still life paintings and more. Hours vary on weekdays and weekends, with the market running through Jan. 5. Park admission is $6.