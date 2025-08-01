The intense storms that swept across the region last night brought with them cooler temperatures that are setting up a (relatively) mild weekend in Maryland.

The high temperature Friday is forecast to be only 79 degrees in Baltimore, with highs of 83 and 84 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, according to the National Weather Service.

Relative humidity and the heat index are also both forecast to be lower — welcome relief from a summer that’s brought deadly heat and humid air masses.

With a rare summer forecast of clear skies and cooler temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday, here are some ideas for how to enjoy your weekend.

Savannah Bananas

You probably missed the chance to grab tickets for this weekend’s Savannah Bananas game at Camden Yards — most people did, and they sold fast.

But that doesn’t mean you’re completely out of luck if you want to join in the fun of watching Banana Ball (imagine the Harlem Globetrotters, but for baseball).

To get in on the action, you can get tickets to the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor’s watch parties on Friday and Saturday. (You could also try buying tickets on the secondary market. As of 8 a.m. Friday, there are some left for Friday and Saturday on StubHub, starting around $70 each.)

Outdoor dining

There’s an art to dining outdoors. You can’t be in the direct sun and it can’t be too humid, or else you’ll be hotter than anything coming out of the kitchen. And besides, who wants to be sipping drinks at brunch while covered in sweat?

This weekend, then, offers a great opportunity to find a spot for enjoying a dinner outdoors or drinks after dark when it’s not too humid to be outside.

10 Baltimore restaurants that prove everything tastes better outside

Fresh air and flavor: 4 spots for outdoor dining in Baltimore County

The best al fresco dining in Anne Arundel County off the beaten path

Take a hike (or a dip)

Maryland is called America in Miniature for a reason: We’ve got forests, beaches and mountains, all within a short drive of the greater Baltimore area.

Maryland’s state parks have miles and miles of trails, plus access to swimming, picnic space, playgrounds and more. Heads-up, though: Some parks require you to reserve a day pass.

Escape to the Eastern Shore

If you don’t mind a bit of a journey (or potentially sitting in traffic at the Bay Bridge), this mild weekend presents a great opportunity to cross the Chesapeake Bay and explore Delmarva.

Yes, you can go to Ocean City to enjoy its dining, wide beaches and other hidden gems, but that’s far from your only option.

Towns including Cambridge, Easton, Saint Michaels and Berlin offer cozy accommodations, shopping, restaurants and quick access to the Bay or ocean.