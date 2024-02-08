That dreaded day is almost upon us — the one on which we expected to see our home team compete for Super Bowl glory. If you don’t want to be alone while you sorrowfully watch the 49ers play the Chiefs instead, you’ve got options. And if you would rather ignore football-related activities altogether, Lunar New Year celebrations, Valentine’s Day happenings and Mardi Gras shindigs are here to fill your weekend. Check out those and other events below.

Thursday, Feb. 8

Valentine’s Day Paw-ty

The Point in Fells is showing dogs and their owners some love in the lead-up to Valentine’s Day. There will be a raffle, photos with Cupid and goodie bags with something for both owners and their pets. Your first drink will be on the house, and costumes — for both you and dog — are highly encouraged.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: The Point in Fells (1738 Thames St.)

Cost: Entry is free.

Family friendly? No.

Friday, Feb. 9

Disney on Ice’s ‘Find Your Hero’

Disney on Ice will present the story of Moana from the 2016 film. The audience will “celebrate the water, waves, and wind as they sail away to Motunui with Moana.” If you purchase a character experience ticket, too, there will be additional preshow activities, including a singalong and photo opportunities with Moana and Mickey Mouse.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $20.

Family friendly? Yes.

Maryland International Motorcycle Show

Whether it’s motorcycles or ATVs that you like, the Maryland motorcycle show will have it all. The event, which bills itself as “the county’s most complete motorcycle show,” also will have a vintage, custom and antique bike show, raffles, stunts, races, swap meets and beer for you to enjoy.

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Maryland State Fairgrounds (2200 York Road in Timonium)

Cost: Ticket prices vary.

Family friendly? Yes.

Saturday, Feb. 10

BSO Fusion: Notorious B.I.G. X Tupac X Mahler

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s innovative “Fusion” series continues to impress with their innovative shows. This weekend’s performance will mix the classic songs from the late hip-hop legends Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur with Mahler’s “Resurrection” symphony. Come early and take in mixtape stylings by DJ Don Dee, a photo booth and food for purchase from Emmanuella’s Cuisine, Soul Smoked BBQ and CM.Pops.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Cost: Tickets start at $35.

Family friendly? Yes.

Lunar New Year Celebration

The Walters Art Museum is hosting a Lunar New Year festival to celebrate the Year of the Dragon. The event will feature activities for visitors of all ages, including tours, a photo booth, performances by the Baltimore Chinese School and Yong Han Lion Dance Troupe, story times, tastings and more.

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: The Walters Art Museum (600 N. Charles St.)

Cost: Free with registration.

Family friendly? Yes.

Sunday, Feb. 11

Baltimore’s Best Super Bowl Party

La Familia Soundstage is a Black-owned event space in downtown Baltimore that claims to have “the biggest LED movie-sized screen in the city.” Well, you can see if that claim is valid at their Super Bowl watch party. Food will be catered by Blue Door Kitchen, with drink specials from 4 p.m. to kickoff. And if you’re feeling lucky, they’ll have a spades tournament, too.

Time: Doors open at 4 p.m.

Location: La Familia Soundstage (836 Guilford Ave.)

Cost: Tickets range from $15 for a single general admission seat to $350 for an elevated leather sofa section that seats eight.

Family friendly? No.

Mardi Gras on Main

Ellicott City’s Main Street is hosting a Mardi Gras-themed mask scavenger hunt. With more than 30 locations participating, attendees have the chance to claim plenty of beads and enjoy some good food and drinks while supporting Voices for Children.

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Starting location is Howard County Welcome Center (8267 Main St. in Ellicott City)

Cost: Admission is free, but you will need money to purchase food and drinks.

Family friendly? No.

Just Announced

Usher’s ‘Past Present Future’ tour

Just a couple days away from his Super Bowl halftime performance, R&B legend Usher announced he will be going on tour later this year. The singer and songwriter will play Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena on Aug. 24. Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday at 10 a.m.

Let’s Go! Music Fest

Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds will host a three-day music festival starting May 31 featuring everyone from Taking Back Sunday and Dashboard Confessional to Bush and Daughtry. There will also be food trucks, retailers and craft cocktails. Tickets are available now.