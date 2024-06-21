Baltimore sports fans, rejoice! The summer of soccer is here. More than 80 matches across two international tournaments mean fans will be crowding the city to watch the world’s best teams take on their regional rivals.

This year, the Copa America takes places right here in the U.S., and the Euros are taking place in Germany. The time difference makes for a perfect all-day watching bonanza, with Euros games as early as 9 a.m. and Copa America as late as 9 p.m. To cap it all off, both tournaments will have their finals July 14.

The Euros got the ball rolling with some all-time matches, and the Copa America kicked off Thursday with Argentina’s victory over Canada.

For some generation-defining players, this year may be their final time participating in the regional competitions. Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, Lionel Messi of Argentina and Luka Modrić of Croatia will be looking to bring their nations to glory one more time. Young stars Arda Güler of Turkey and Lamine Yamal of Spain will get a chance to show soccer fans their time has come.

In Baltimore, we’re expecting a hot summer. What better way to get through the heat than at a lively bar with great drinks and even better soccer?

For the best viewing, you’ll want a place with plenty of TVs, games playing at full volume and other soccer fans around you. We put together some of the best spots to watch these tournaments around town. You might even find some game-day specials.