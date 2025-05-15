Rain, rain, go away. Come again another day (when there aren’t as many fun outdoor events in Howard County).

The rainy weather isn’t slowing down the countless possibilities to get outside over the next seven days, whether you bike from work, sip on vino at Wine in the Woods or go foraging.

But, maybe pack a raincoat and bring an umbrella, just in case. Check out those events and more through Wednesday, May 21.

Bike from Work Day

4-6 p.m. Friday

Before this year’s Bike to Work Week ends, cyclists can gather and celebrate the annual event at Color Burst Park on Friday afternoon.

Participating riders will receive a free t-shirt and can win prizes and other swag. Register here.

Wine in the Woods

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Wineries and breweries will take over the grounds at Symphony Woods this weekend for the annual Wine in the Woods extravaganza. Spend the weekend sipping wine or beer, while listening to live entertainment, shopping at the artisan and crafts area or perusing the food trucks.

Purchase tickets — premium passes, taster tickets and non-taster tickets — here.

A taster ticker covers entry fees, a wineglass and unlimited wine tastings. A premium pass provides guests with their own private area where they can sip from a larger wineglass, enjoy music and use private separate bathrooms. A non-taster ticket provides four bottles of soda, water, Gatorade or vitamin water.

Goat yoga at Manor Hill

10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Sunday

What do baby goats, yoga and beer all have in common? You can experience all three at Manor Hill Brewing this Sunday. The yoga practice, featuring the baby goats, will be led by BreakAway Yoga Studios.

Tickets are $40 and include one beverage of choice and extra time to play with the goats. Please bring a yoga mat or towel.

May foraging walk

2-4 p.m. Sunday

Looking to get into foraging? Or wanting to gain some new skills in the practice? Head over to Dr. Jim Duke’s Green Farmacy Garden in Fulton on Sunday afternoon to go on a foraging walk. It will showcase where to find commonly grown plants in the wild, what portion of the plant to harvest and how to make foraging choices “with responsible and interdependent ecological stewardship,” the garden’s website states.

Purchase tickets here. Bring a notebook, pencil, harvest basket or bag, and shears or hand pruners if you have them. While the walk is mostly focused on educating and not collecting plants, it is always good to be prepared.

Ben Folds with the Howard County Youth Orchestra

7:30 p.m. Sunday; gates open at 6:30 p.m.

For one night only, county student musicians will take the stage at Merriweather Post Pavilion with Ben Folds, an Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter. The North Carolina native is known for his songs with Ben Folds Five and for being “a pioneer in blending pop and classical music,” according to the Howard County School System.

Sunday’s concert is presented by the Merriweather Arts and Culture Center, a nonprofit organization. Get tickets here.

Ask a master gardener

7-8:30 p.m. Monday

Spring has sprung and that means it’s time to start gardening. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just starting out, you can seek advice and ask questions to a master gardener this week.

The Miller Branch Library is hosting a talk Monday night with a University of Maryland Extension Master Gardener. The event is free and no registration is required.

Walking Wednesday

9-10 a.m. Wednesday

Want to get some steps in with friends? Head out on a roughly 2-mile walk with Charm City Run. The group meets at the Columbia location on Deepage Drive at 9 a.m. Wednesday and walks over to Lake Elkhorn. You can register here.