Wisp Ski Resort is opening its slopes in Western Maryland on Friday for skiers and snowboarders, with snowfall expected in the area.

Near-blizzard conditions in Garrett County on Thursday and Friday will leave a lot of snow cover on the hills. Wind chills in those areas could drop to near or below zero.

Closer to Baltimore, rain showers will transition quickly to a mix of rain and snow or all snow. Snowfall may come down intensely for a short period, potentially leading to light accumulations on grassy surfaces, particularly north and west of Baltimore.

Wisp Resort, located in McHenry, will be open for skiers and snowboarders daily from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Wisp is a four-season mountain resort by the shores of Deep Creek Lake in Western Maryland.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner. See the original story.