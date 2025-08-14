There are a lot of cool jobs on the water, but none may be more exotic in Annapolis than being a parasail captain.

Now in his fifth year sailing out of Eastport, Z Flight Watersports owner Howard Baldwin came to this high-flying line of work 10 years ago after a divorce.

He’d already been a charter boat captain for 25 years, but when he took his kids parasailing in Ocean City — it was a career-changing experience.

“I was like, this is it,” Baldwin said.

Now in its fifth season, Z Sports Watersports in Annapolis takes passengers out to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and back, flying at 400 or 800 feet above the water. (Z Sports)

“This” — flying customers suspended from a tethered parasail 400 to 800 feet above a speeding powerboat — took two years of training as a mate in the parasail business.

Then he had to launch 500 flights before becoming a boat captain.

“Then you can start to fly people on your own,” he said.

Z Sports started with locations in Florida, and then — like much of the Florida yacht economy — moved north during comparatively temperate summers. Now Baldwin is up to 20,000 flights.

Passengers speed out to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and back, where Baldwin gets a couple of 10- to 12-minute flights aloft each way. General Manager Audra Emrich, a former social media marketing manager, turned out to be a gifted addition to Z Sports.

“I have a beautiful, calm first mate and she’s great at keeping people calm,” Baldwin said.

Individual or tandem flights start at $79. Boarding as an observer only is $40, and the boat is available for party charters.

How do you top that?

“Next year, we’re adding five Jet Skis,” Baldwin said.

Here are some other great things to do through Aug. 20.

Rooftop music

3-6 p.m. Thursday

There are a few rooftop bars in Annapolis; you just have to know where to find them.

One is atop Blackwall Hitch. Every Thursday, a local musician plays for the crowd, as patrons enjoy food and drink specials. No cover.

This week, the music is provided by guitarist Andrew Bell.

Hula Hula

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday

The Pacific Fun Day festival celebrates the culture of Pacific Islanders, hosted and organized by people across Maryland.

Music, dance, food and crafts will fill the gymnasium at Severn Christian Church in Severn. It’s the 40th year of the event, started in South Baltimore by Meki and JoAnn Toalepai and their friend, the late Gordon Velasco, to celebrate the Polynesian community.

Admission is free.

Candlelight strings

6:30 and 8:46 p.m. Saturday

The Candlelight strings concert series is back with two shows, a Tribute to Queen and the Beatles and The Music of Hans Zimmer.

First up, the quartet will perform “Here Comes the Sun,” “Yesterday” and, of course, “We Will Rock You.” Tickets start at $37.20.

Or you can go to the later show for a selection from one of the most prolific movie score composers.

In its second show, the quartet will perform themes from “The Lion King,” “Gladiator” and “Dune.” Available tickets start at $40.

Each concert lasts about an hour and is, as the name suggests, illuminated by digital candlelight. No flames.

Series finale

6 p.m. Sunday

Bassist Stephen Arnold and his band, Sea Change, will close out the outdoor concert series at Maryland Hall, BloomHaven.

Arnold is perhaps better known as a composer of theme-setting music: ABC News, CNN Headline News and The Weather Channel.

His performance is described as jazz with folk, rock and soul influences.

General admission is $10, with children under 12 admitted free. Bring your own chairs and blankets.

Cabaret show

7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

Classic Theatre of Maryland returns in August with its monthly cabaret series. (Courtesy of Classic Theatre of Maryland)

The monthly cabaret series at Classic Theatre of Maryland continues in August with jukebox hits of the 1950s and ’60s.

Tickets start at $81 plus taxes and fees.

Restaurant week

Monday to Aug. 29

Live! Casino & Hotel is hosting its second Restaurant Week, offering fixed-price dinners Sunday through Thursday at four participating restaurants.

David’s Restaurant & Bar, Zagat-rated The Prime Rib, Sports & Social Maryland and Luk Fu Maryland will offer three-course meals featuring seasonal favorites for nine days.

The menus vary by price at each restaurant: $29 at Sports & Social Maryland, $39 at Luk Fu, $49 at David’s and $59 at The Prime Rib. Reservations are recommended.

Oh, and there’s gambling, too.