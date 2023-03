Amtrak rolls out extra-low ‘Night Owl’ fares for Baltimore and beyond

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Calling all early birds and night owls.

Amtrak has announced new low train fares from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for travelers going from New York City to Washington, D.C., and stops in between.

Passengers on the Northeast Regional and select routes can get fares as low as $15 (New York to BWI), or $5 (from Baltimore to Philadelphia). But you may have to be willing to wake up at the crack of dawn — or just never go to bed.

Sure, low-cost carriers can fly passengers cheap. But Amtrak likes to remind travelers of the perks of hitting the rails instead: No middle seats. Free WiFi and outlets. A quiet car. And customers can bring up to four bags at no extra cost, including two personal items and two pieces of luggage.

The “Night Owl” promotion comes at a time of uncertainty for Amtrak as the government-backed company faces stressors like reduced demand during the pandemic and an aging fleet of trains in need of repair.

As business travel has dropped, according to a 2022 financial report, Amtrak has used a “variety of different marketing and pricing approaches to support business recovery.”