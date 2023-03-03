Baltimore or bust? Charm City in top 10 places people want to move

If money were no object, where would you move? Baltimore was a top choice, according to a recent national poll.

Fourteen percent of respondents who moved last year said Baltimore was among the five cities where they’d want to relocate. The poll, in which people shared their motivations, experiences and disappointments with moving, was conducted by Home Bay, a real estate advice website, and was featured in The New York Times.

Baltimore was ranked ninth among the most common answers to the question, “If money were no object, which five cities would you prefer to move to?”

On social media, some people were surprised to see Baltimore make the list. “Baltimore? Am I sleeping on Baltimore? How is that a top 10 city?” one Twitter user asked.

Others were confused about whether that meant people thought Baltimore was a pricey place to move. “Are people thinking Baltimore is too expensive?? Why does money not have to be an object for people to want to move to Baltimore?” one Twitter user asked.

But others praised Baltimore as “a great, underrated city,” and one person said she would, “100% would move to Baltimore or Boston for the crabs alone.” Another said it’s “because of the benches that said THE GREATEST CITY IN AMERICA” and that the city’s “weird in a good way.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott even weighed in on the discussion via Instagram and he said he’s not going to keep trying to convince folks that need to “get on board” and come to Baltimore.