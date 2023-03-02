BWI is a gem among East Coast airports. (Sorry, Dulles.)

Mary Carroll-Mason, a 44-year-old content strategist living in Arbutus, told me that her Dulles versus BWI calculation goes like this: If she can shave off more than four hours of travel time by going through the Northern Virginia airport, she’ll do it. But she is willing to pay up to $200 more each way to fly in and out of BWI, which is five minutes from her house. When she flew from the latter in January for a trip to Miami, “We were at our gate 40 minutes after we left the house,” Carroll-Mason said.