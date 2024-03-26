The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

Cruise lines that use the Port of Baltimore were scrambling after Tuesday’s tragedy, which shut down vessel traffic to and from the port.

Carnival Cruise Line will temporarily shift its Baltimore operations to Norfolk, Virginia, in the wake of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday.

The 1.6-mile-long bridge came crashing down after it was struck by a container ship that lost power in the pre-dawn darkness. Cruise ships had to pass under the 47-year-old bridge to get to the Port of Baltimore, which is located farther up the Patapsco River. Crews on Tuesday continued to search for six people doing work on the bridge who were missing.

The Carnival Legend was scheduled to return to Baltimore on Sunday, but it will now head to Norfolk, the cruise line said in a statement Tuesday evening. Guests will be provided complimentary bus service back to Charm City.

Carnival Legend’s next seven-day cruise, set for March 31, will operate from and return to Norfolk. Guests on both cruises are being informed of the change, the cruise line said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“Our thoughts remain with the impacted families and first responders in Baltimore,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, in a written statement. “We appreciate the pledge made by President Biden today to dedicate all available resources to reopen Baltimore Harbor to marine traffic as soon as possible. As those plans are finalized, we will update our future cruise guests on when we will return home to Baltimore, but in the meantime, we appreciate the quick response and support from officials in Norfolk.”

Vessel traffic in and out of the Port of Baltimore was suspended until further notice, the Maryland Port Administration said in a statement.

“At this time we do not know how long vessel traffic will be suspended. As soon as that is determined, we will provide an update. Until then, please keep those involved in your prayers,” the statement said.

Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Sky also use the the Baltimore port, which is located just off Interstate 95 near the western entrance to the Fort McHenry Tunnel.

Royal Caribbean’s Vision of the Seas ship was set to depart from Baltimore April 12 and return April 20.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragedy and collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and extend our heartfelt prayers to all those impacted. We are closely monitoring the situation, and our port logistics team is currently working on alternatives for Vision of the Seas’ ongoing and upcoming sailings. Any updates will be communicated to our guests and travel partners once our plans are finalized,” a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said in a statement.

American Cruise Lines has several eight-day Chesapeake Bay cruises scheduled to depart from and return to Baltimore in May, according to its website.

“We will monitor the situation and make adjustments to future cruises if needed, but at the present time our schedules remain unaffected, and our thoughts remain with those affected by the immediate situation and rescue efforts underway,” an American Cruise Lines spokesperson told USA TODAY.

Norwegian Sky did not respond to a request for comment.

Twelve ships were scheduled to make a total of 115 ship calls at the Port of Baltimore during 2024. Baltimore’s port is the 29th largest cruise port in the country, with 444,000 passengers moving through it in 2023, according to the Cruise Lines International Association.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragedy and collapse of the Key Bridge that occurred last night and extend our support and heartfelt prayers to all those impacted,” CLIA spokesperson Anne Madison said in a statement Tuesday. “We join everyone in extending our thanks and appreciation to the first responders and emergency workers in Baltimore, the U.S. Coast Guard, and other professionals who are working with one goal in mind — to save lives. We are closely following this situation. Right now, the most important thing to do is to allow the emergency workers to do their work.”