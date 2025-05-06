Frontier Airlines, one of the larger budget carriers in the U.S., will start offering direct flights from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to Chicago three times a week this summer.

And, in good news for the budget conscious, fares will start at just $49.

Service to O’Hare International Airport will begin July 11, Frontier officials said, and will mark the airline’s 11th direct flight from BWI.

To qualify for the promotional $49 fare, tickets must be purchased by May 12, and will be valid for travel between July 7 and Aug. 18, according to the airline.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Existing direct flights from BWI on Frontier travel to destinations including Denver, Detroit, Miami and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Travelers flying with Frontier get just one personal item that flies free — anything else, including carry-on baggage, is subject to a charge.

Frontier does not have a large presence at BWI. According to the airport’s latest statistics, it is not among the top five carriers by market share.

BWI’s largest carrier by far is Southwest Airlines. Earlier this year, Southwest announced it was cutting jobs across four airports, including BWI.

Shannetta R. Griffin recently began her job as the new executive director and CEO of the Maryland Aviation Administration, which oversees BWI.