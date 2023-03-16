Iceland’s Blue Lagoon is overrated. Here are 3 places to go instead.

I got there when it opened — about two hours before the sun rises in Iceland in January — and more or less had the place to myself. Solitude allowed for moments of wonder, too — at one point I felt a rumble that seemed like it came from deep within the earth; I’d thought it was my stomach, but it turned out to be the heater. As cold rain fell on my head, I drifted deeper into the water, searching for the hottest spots. This is the secret to loving life in Iceland: enjoying the warmth of the spa amid the cold outside.