Before you head downy ocean, be sure to double check what you’re bringing to keep cool, hon.

Effective immediately, most tents and some canopies are no longer allowed on the beach at Ocean City.

The ban prohibits tents, with an exception for “baby” tents no larger than 3 by 3 feet.

Open canopies are allowed, as long as they’re no larger than 10 by 10 feet. A canopy cannot be set up within three feet of another canopy.

The anchoring system of the canopy must fit within the “footprint” of the canopy roof, too. That means shade sails — like the popular Shibumi — and other canopies with long anchor lines may not be allowed, since their anchoring system extends beyond the footprint of the shade provided.

And no longer will a family arrive at the beach at 9:30 a.m. only to find the most prime spots at the front of the beach taken up by empty canopies.

The town ordinance now says unattended canopies cannot be placed on the beach before lifeguards go on duty at 10 a.m. (They can be set up before 10 a.m., but have to be occupied).

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan called the rule change “extremely important” during the June 2 City Council meeting when the measure was approved.

He said the popularity of tents and canopies on the beach has grown, and that it’s a problem that could have worsened had this rule change not gone into place.

“I think if we take this action now, we’ll be able to assure that everyone has an equal opportunity to be out there” and enjoy ocean views, Meehan said during the meeting.

The decision about whether to ban or regulate non-umbrella shade devices in Ocean City isn’t new. Officials have been mulling it over since at least 2023. Other beaches on the Delmarva Peninsula, including Rehoboth Beach and Bethany Beach, have established regulations banning non-umbrella shade devices.

City officials could levy a fine of between $25-$1,000 if someone violates the new rules, City Manager Terry McGean said in an email. Enforcement of the new rules will fall to the Ocean City Police Department and the Ocean City Beach Patrol.

This season, officials plan to “primarily” educate beachgoers and hand out warnings, unless there is “an egregious violation or multiple violations,” McGean said.

Other beach rules to know:

