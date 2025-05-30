If you have never wondered what to do if someone has a high fever or a serious sunburn or a broken bone at the beach, you are probably not a parent.

But if you are caring for babies or young children, you have probably considered, or dealt with, some of these issues. And if you have a teen heading off to Senior Week, you will likely be lying awake at 3 a.m. fretting about all sorts of things.

As a Virgo mother of three whose love language is worrying, I’ve put together a handy compendium of phone numbers and addresses for you to bookmark.

Most importantly, in the event of an emergency: Call 911.

Lifeguards

The beach patrol is on duty from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from the Saturday before Memorial Day through Labor Day and select days in September. (410) 289-7556

Urgent Care Centers

Atlantic Immedicare at the Townsend Medical Center, 1001 North Philadelphia Ave., Suite A, (410) 289-0065, Mon.-Fri.: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

West Ocean City Injury & Illness Center, 12447 Ocean Gateway, (410) 213-0119, Mon.-Fri.: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat.-Sun.: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Your Doc’s In, 12385 Ocean Gateway, (877) 222-4934, Mon.-Fri.: 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Sat.-Sun.: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Lower Shore Immediate Care, 38229 Dupont Blvd. Selbyville, Delaware, (302) 433-6440, Mon.-Fri.: 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat.-Sun.: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Hospital

Atlantic General Hospital, 9733 Healthway Drive, Berlin, (410) 641-1100

Fire

Ocean City Fire Department, non-emergency line: (410) 289-4346

Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company, non-emergency line: (410) 289-4346

Police

Ocean City Police, 6501 Coastal Highway, non-emergency line: (410) 723-6610