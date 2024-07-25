Sorry, Southwest customers, that seat is now taken.

Southwest Airlines announced Thursday that it is doing away with its policy of allowing passengers to choose their own seats when boarding the plane. The unusual seating model, which at times resembled a high-stakes game of musical chairs plus luggage, was in place for more than 50 years.

The airline did not say when the changes would be made. On its investor relations website, Southwest said it will “will provide more details on its comprehensive plan” in late September and that it expects bookings under the new system will be available in 2025.

Southwest accounts for about 70% of the traffic through Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, according to the airport.

Company officials said they will redesign the process for boarding, assign seats and charge extra for premium seating options with more foot room. Gone are the days of scanning the cabin of the primary-colored planes for a vacant aisle or window seat.

Southwest said its research indicated that 80% of customers and 86% of potential customers prefer an assigned seat. It was the number one reason customers cited as a reason for choosing another airline over Southwest.

This is a developing story.