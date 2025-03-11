Southwest Airlines, the biggest carrier at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, will start charging some customers for checked bags, the company announced Tuesday, breaking from a longstanding practice as it seeks to boost profits.

The change will apply to flights booked on or after May 28, and the company did not announce how much checked bags will cost.

It follows corporate layoffs announced earlier this year and a move away from the free-for-all seating model.

For years, Southwest was the only major carrier to allow all travelers to check two bags for free, a distinction it touted in marketing.

Customers with the highest membership status, A-List Preferred, or those who pay the most premium fare will be eligible for two free checked bags under the new policy. Customers who are A-List, a lower loyalty status, will get one free checked bag. Those who hold its co-branded credit card will get one credited checked bag.

Southwest accounts for just under 70% of travelers at BWI. The corporate layoffs announced earlier this year, cutting about 1,750 jobs, are not expected to affect staffing or operations at the airport.

Flight credits will also have a one-year expiration date beginning May 28, the company said. The airline previously announced that it will begin to offer tickers with extra legroom options.

In other changes, flights can be booked through Expedia, an online travel agency, and the airline is adjusting the rewards customers can earn based on the airfare they purchase.

Southwest began an airline partnership with Icelandair earlier this year and launched several overnight red eye flights to the West Coast.

In 2024, the company reported a net income of $465 million, which was flat compared to the prior year. The airline expects to save about $300 million next year as a result of the layoffs and job cuts.

Bob Jordan, CEO at Southwest Airlines, said in a news release that he sees the changes as an opportunity to attract new customers and “return to the levels of profitability” the company and its shareholders expect.

“We will do all this while remaining focused on what’s made us strong—our people and the authentic, friendly, and award-winning customer service only they can provide," he said in the statement.

Baltimore Banner reporter Cody Boteler contributed to this story.

Correction: This story has been updated to correct the percentage of travelers flying on Southwest Airlines at BWI.