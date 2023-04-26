TSA debuts new technology designed to improve checkpoint screenings at BWI Airport

The new software, when in use, means travelers will not have to present a boarding pass to a TSA officer during the travel document checking process.

By CBS Baltimore Staff

Published on: April 26, 2023 6:05 PM EDT|Updated on: April 26, 2023 6:08 PM EDT

File photo of Baltimore Washington International/Thurgood Marshall Airport (Richard T. Nowitz/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE — Federal officials at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport have debuted new technology that will be used at security checkpoints.

Transportation Security Administration officials held a demonstration of the new technology Wednesday morning, WJZ reported.

The new software uses cameras to match a traveler’s face with their photo ID and flight details in real time.

The technology enhances detection capabilities for identifying fraudulent documents at security checkpoints.

TSA currently has 36 units of the credential authentication technology across the airport.

“This technology is valuable because it enhances detection capabilities for identifying fraudulent IDs, such as driver’s licenses and passports at a checkpoint and it increases efficiency by automatically verifying a passenger’s identification,” said Christopher Murgia, TSA’s federal security director for Maryland. “This helps ensure that we know who is boarding flights. The system also confirms the passenger’s flight status by verifying that the individual is ticketed to fly out of the airport on that day.”

