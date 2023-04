TSA debuts new technology designed to improve checkpoint screenings at BWI Airport

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

BALTIMORE — Federal officials at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport have debuted new technology that will be used at security checkpoints.

Transportation Security Administration officials held a demonstration of the new technology Wednesday morning, WJZ reported.

The new software uses cameras to match a traveler’s face with their photo ID and flight details in real time.

This means, when in use, travelers are not required to present a boarding pass to a TSA officer during the travel document checking process.

The technology enhances detection capabilities for identifying fraudulent documents at security checkpoints.

TSA currently has 36 units of the credential authentication technology across the airport.

“This technology is valuable because it enhances detection capabilities for identifying fraudulent IDs, such as driver’s licenses and passports at a checkpoint and it increases efficiency by automatically verifying a passenger’s identification,” said Christopher Murgia, TSA’s federal security director for Maryland. “This helps ensure that we know who is boarding flights. The system also confirms the passenger’s flight status by verifying that the individual is ticketed to fly out of the airport on that day.”

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.