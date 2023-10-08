Photos: World Oddities Expo brings taxidermy, tattooing and tricks to Baltimore

An Orioles playoff game and Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel stadium concert didn’t stop the World Oddities Expo from taking Baltimore by spooky storm on Saturday. Patrons at the Baltimore Convention Center enjoyed small mammal taxidermy workshops, butterfly pinning lessons, tattooing and wild performances.
The expo is a traveling event that spans across multiple cities and features local artists selling their handmade crafts, resident experts on intriguing topics, and a mysterious freak show — so mysterious it was kept under wraps from our photographer.
