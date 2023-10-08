Culture

Photos: World Oddities Expo brings taxidermy, tattooing and tricks to Baltimore

Workshops, performances and local vendors showed up and showed off spooky wares

Kaitlin Newman

Published 10/8/2023 12:08 p.m. EDT, Updated 10/8/2023 12:16 p.m. EDT

Amanda Mandalay shows off her facial jewelry during the 2023 World Oddities Expo at the Baltimore Convention Center on Oct. 7. (Craig Hudson/For the Baltimore Banner)

An Orioles playoff game and Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel stadium concert didn’t stop the World Oddities Expo from taking Baltimore by spooky storm on Saturday. Patrons at the Baltimore Convention Center enjoyed small mammal taxidermy workshops, butterfly pinning lessons, tattooing and wild performances.

The expo is a traveling event that spans across multiple cities and features local artists selling their handmade crafts, resident experts on intriguing topics, and a mysterious freak show — so mysterious it was kept under wraps from our photographer.

Divya Anantharanan, right, assists Kimmy Cawthon in a taxidermy workshop during the 2023 World Oddities Expo. (Craig Hudson/For the Baltimore Banner)

Divya Anantharanan leads a taxidermy workshop. (Craig Hudson/For the Baltimore Banner)

Participants work with a rat head during the 2023 World Oddities Expo. (Craig Hudson/For the Baltimore Banner)

People participate in a butterfly pinning workshop during the 2023 World Oddities Expo at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, MD on October 07, 2023.

People participate in a butterfly pinning workshop during the 2023 World Oddities Expo. (Craig Hudson/For the Baltimore Banner)

Butterflies are pinned during a workshop. (Craig Hudson/For the Baltimore Banner)

Mia Gentile takes a photo of Cynthia Maldonado during the 2023 World Oddities Expo at the Baltimore Convention Center. (Craig Hudson/For the Baltimore Banner)

Attendees dressed as Krampus for the expo. (Craig Hudson/For the Baltimore Banner)

Myrissa McAndrews does a live painting during the expo. (Craig Hudson/For the Baltimore Banner)

Myrissa McAndrews works on a live painting. (Craig Hudson/For the Baltimore Banner)

Adri Herrera, left, and Jazzy Flores look over items including a giraffe skull at the Products of the Wild booth. (Craig Hudson/For the Baltimore Banner)

Ashley Rodriguez gets some ink done during the expo from Lainey Shruell of Red and Blue Tattoo. (Craig Hudson/For the Baltimore Banner)

Kathryn Carr performs during the World Oddities Expo at the Baltimore Convention Center. (Craig Hudson/For the Baltimore Banner)

Attendees cheer as Kathryn Carr finishes her performance. (Craig Hudson/For the Baltimore Banner)

Krystal Younglove and Brynna Raine look on as Kathryn Carr practices a trick before a performance at the expo. (Craig Hudson/For the Baltimore Banner)