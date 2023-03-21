If you’re thinking about making the trek to Fort McHenry this weekend for peak bloom but you want to stay closer to home, The Banner’s got your back ... yard.

We made a searchable map of the 6,530 cherry trees listed in the city’s database — and identified six of the largest clusters of cherry trees on and around city parks that aren’t named Fort McHenry or Druid Hill Park.

We did it by combining Baltimore’s flowering trees database with the city’s parks database to identify the largest clusters of cherry trees at city parks blooming right now. The data set hasn’t been fully updated since 2018, and the data’s structure means we can’t distinguish between some less-impressive plum trees and the most stunning bloomers. So, we did some old-fashioned, shoe-leather reporting to find some Instagram-worthy cherry trees. The views were worth it.