Black migration has changed Baltimore. Look up your neighborhood here

Published on: April 26, 2023 7:50 PM EDT|Updated on: April 26, 2023 8:57 PM EDT

A Baltimore Banner analysis published Tuesday found that Black residents are leaving the city in large numbers and headed to the suburbs.

Once the most loyal segment of Baltimore City, African American residents are leading the migration out. While they still make up the majority of the population at 57% of all residents, they are also moving out the fastest.

How has that kind of migration changed your neighborhood? Use our interactive map to find out. This chart includes raw change in population as well as the percent change by race and ethnicity. Click on a neighborhood to see a comparison in Census data between 2010 and 2020.

Learn more about our analysis and reproduce our findings by visiting our GitHub page.

