We’re tracking youth gun violence in Baltimore. Here’s the latest data

High school-age teens in Baltimore continue to be shot in record numbers this year, even as overall nonfatal shootings and homicides are down, an analysis by The Baltimore Banner has found.

Last year was a record year for children being shot in Baltimore, a disturbing trend first reported by The Banner in September. That year ended with 84 juvenile shooting victims. But since then, the situation has gotten worse.

The Baltimore Banner is updating this analysis weekly with new releases of the Baltimore Police Department’s Part 1 Crime Database. This typically happens by Wednesday each week and includes data through Saturday.

The Banner had initially focused on people 17 and under, but further analysis made clear the central role schools are playing in the increase in violence. Nearly 1 in 4 juvenile gunshot victims were shot near a school this academic year through February, and 18-year-olds were shot near schools at similar rates as 17-year-olds. Very few children 12 and under are shot in Baltimore, and the rate is actually down significantly since 2015.

The counts reflected in these charts may decrease when further investigations lead to cases being reclassified. A case could be classified as a homicide, for example, and then later changed to a suicide.

Learn more about our analysis and reproduce our findings by visiting our GitHub page.

Data fellow Shreya Vuttaluru contributed to this analysis.