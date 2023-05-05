Wacky, blustery Baltimore weather explained in four charts

Let’s hope April showers aren’t the only things that bring May flowers, because there were far fewer rainy days in an unseasonably warm April this year, a Baltimore Banner analysis of weather data found.

Baltimore has been unseasonably dry compared to recent years. In 2022, there were nearly 14 inches of rain between January and April — this year, there have been only been 9.47 inches, according to the latest available data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Banner analyzed data from a weather station at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

And you’re not imagining hotter days this April, either. Seven more days in April reached above 70 degrees this year than last year. Average high temperatures in March, on the other hand, were the coolest since 2019.

Consecutive hot days this April were a departure from more infrequent hot days in previous years. Low temperatures were also warmer than usual — the average low temperature this April was 4.2 degrees warmer than last year and 5.5 degrees warmer than in 2020.

Baltimore has also been fairly blustery this year. The highest average wind speed recorded downtown this year was on March 14, 2023 — January and March both had 12 above-average windy days.