When game days return for the Baltimore Ravens this fall, it may not be GameDay vodka being sold.

Never Forget Brands LLC, the Isle of Palms, South Carolina-based parent company for GameDay, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, which allows debtors and creditors to resolve financial problems under court supervision, and left the Ravens with a $150,000 debt.

The Ravens are one of five NFL teams listed as creditors and owed money by Never Forget Brands, which licensed team colors and logos for its vodka.

The Buffalo Bills are owed $560,000, the New England Patriots affiliate Kraft Sports and Entertainment is owed $450,000, the Denver Broncos’ affiliate Stadium Management Co. has a $500,000 tab, the New Orleans Saints are also out $150,000, and Indianapolis Colts are owed $110,000.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The company also faces a judgment lien for $377,678 owed to Revel XP, a college hospitality, tailgating and ticket package provider, which works with the University of Maryland athletics department, and the Big 12 Conference. It owes unknown amounts to Maryland’s Comptroller for taxes and the state’s Department of Labor for the years 2022-2023, according to the bankruptcy case, filed Thursday in federal court in South Carolina.

Both agencies are listed as creditors.

GameDay Vodka partnered with the Ravens since at least 2021, pairing the iconic Ravens logo with its own GameDay signature, with the “y” being depicted as goal posts. The company also produced vodka bottles with Ravens purple on the cap and label.

The parent company of GameDay Vodka, a partner of the Baltimore Ravens and other NFL teams, filed for bankruptcy in South Carolina, July 11, 2024. The filing left the Ravens pursuing a $150,00 debt from the company. (GameDay Vodka/Twitter)

The company also produced vodka bottles for other college and professional teams, featuring their colors, including a maroon and black festooned bottle for the University of South Carolina.

Never Forget Brands LLC listed $14.8 million in total assets and $13.7 million in total liabilities in its petition, first reported by the site Court Watch. The debtor’s largest unsecured creditors include glass bottle manufacturer Pavisa USA, owed $2.1 million; collegiate sports marketing company Learfield Communications, owed $2.1 million; and Acceleration Group, a specialty lender for the craft cocktail industry, owed over $1 million.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

On Facebook and LinkedIn, GameDay and Never Forget Brands didn’t post anything about the bankruptcy filing.

Never Forget Brands’ GameDay, after two years in business, in 2022 became the official vodka of 14 NFL and NCAA teams.

Neither the Ravens nor the NFL posted an immediate comment on the bankruptcy filing as of Saturday morning.