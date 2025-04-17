Amid a flurry of criticism over increased costs for Baltimore Gas & Electric customers, the public utility is making a change at the top.

BGE’s CEO, Carim Khouzami, will move to a position at parent company Exelon, and Tamla Olivier, an executive with Pepco Holdings, will become the company’s new CEO, the company announced Thursday.

Consumers and public officials from many corners have denounced BGE in recent months as customers’ bills have increased. BGE services more than 1.3 million electric customers and 700,000 gas customers in central Maryland, according to a news release.

Olivier joined Exelon about 15 years ago and has been the senior vice president and chief operating officer of Pepco Holdings — another subsidiary of Exelon — since 2021. A BGE news release notes that during her time at Pepco, the company built “large-scale infrastructure upgrades,” including a substation and a transmission project.

She will begin her role on May 1. Khouzami had been president and CEO since 2019.

“As we welcome Carim to a role looking across Exelon’s regions to strengthen our transmission and supply operations, we can expect Tamla to be a powerful force for the company and the communities BGE serves in central Maryland,” Mike Innocenzo, Exelon’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.

This story will be updated.