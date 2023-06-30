What to expect on the first day of recreational cannabis shopping

Marylanders 21 and older are just one day away from being able to legally buy cannabis, prompting dispensaries around the state to roll out red carpets for a bevy of new customers starting this Saturday.

Shoppers can expect a celebratory atmosphere at some neighborhood cannabis shops — food trucks, music, swag giveaways, joint-rolling contests — with savory non-cannabis herbs, of course — and lots of people anticipating a day that for many will be a long-awaited end to cannabis prohibition.

Verano President Darren Weiss said that while he can feel the excitement in the air, he’s expecting lines in front of his four Zen Leaf retail locations.

“We love to see long lines on the morning of launch,” Weiss said, but wanted to remind customers that while Saturday is the first day of cannabis legalization, it’s not the last.

“I would tell people that they don’t have to rush and be there at at the opening bell, so to speak; that we’re not going anywhere; that there aren’t supply concerns; that we will make sure that there’s product and product variety for them,” in the days and months to come, he said.

Verano operates cannabis businesses in 13 states. Many, like Maryland, progressed to recreational cannabis markets after first legalizing medical products. So Weiss has already seen many opening days. He knows how to prepare, and he knows generally what to expect.

And they’ve talked to their commercial neighbors to ensure little to no disruption to other businesses. But most businesses have been cooperative, he said — “Increased foot traffic is a positive.”

So, as dispensary owners have been preparing, here’s what customers might want to consider before planning a first day of legal cannabis shopping.

Cannabis plants growing at Curio Wellness. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Beat the line, order online

If you go on Saturday, and possibly into the weekend, expect lines not just in front of stores, but maybe even to get into the parking lot, depending on the commercial space.

While dispensaries have beefed up staffing and security to help with increased traffic and crowds, it may be wise to consider public transportation, ride-share services like Lyft, or whether there’s a walkable or bikeable route between your house and the dispensary.

But if you’re looking for a shortcut, here’s one that could put you a little ahead of fellow prohibition revelers — order online.

If a dispensary has an online store, which many do, customers may be able preorder or pre-purchase products, like dried flower and edibles, as soon as the clock strikes midnight on July 1. Shoppers can pay online with a debit card or with cash at pick up.

Some companies said they’ll pause online sales for a few days to balance supply and demand. Check with your local shop for online availability.

Cannabis retailers may also have a rewards program, similar to other retail loyalty card programs.

Where can I buy weed?

So far, 95 of medical cannabis dispensaries spread across the state have converted their licenses to sell to recreational customers, too. So there’s no lack of retail shops ready to serve.

After 67% of voters legalized cannabis in November’s election, lawmakers birthed a regulated recreational market, largely piggybacking on the existing medical cannabis industry in order to hit the July 1 deadline.

The goal was to have a regulated market and a safe product while diverting customers from an illicit market selling untested products.

But regulating government oversight costs money, and lawmakers expect recreational customers to help pay for it. There’ll be a 9% point-of-sales tax on recreational purchases. Certified medical patients won’t pay tax.

By state law, stores must reserve enough stock for medical patients and either dedicate a line just for them or a time for just medical patients to shop.

Cash apps for weed

Because the federal government still classifies cannabis as an illegal drug and federal banking laws haven’t kept pace with state legalization, credit card companies won’t allow cannabis purchases. But there are several accessible workarounds.

Many dispensaries, like Zen Leaf, have ATMs on the premises. So, if your card is both a debit and credit card, you can get cash right there. They’ll wait. Also, paying with a debit-only card is an option in some dispensaries.

But if neither of those suit your comfort level, there’s a host of apps for weed purchases. Check which app your local dispensary accepts first before signing up. And remember that some may not have this option at all.

Similar to Venmo or Zelle, app companies with names like Dutchie Pay or Aeropay allow customers to pay dispensaries right from their bank accounts, taking cash and cards out of the cannabis equation.

Bring your ID

In addition to a bottle of water, snacks and sunscreen, don’t forget a government-issued ID, such as a driver’s license, state ID card, passport or passport card, a military ID or a tribal card, that proves your age. Dispensaries will card shoppers and can only sell to those 21 and older.

The ID doesn’t have to be from Maryland. Out-of-state shoppers are welcome and expected.

Travelers from neighboring states that don’t yet have adult use markets, such as Virginia and Pennsylvania, should be cautious. It’s still illegal to transport weed across state lines, even if you’re traveling to another state where adult-use cannabis is legal.

How much can I buy?

The state has set limits on how much customers can purchase and what dispensaries can sell at one time: 1.5 ounces of dried cannabis flower, 12 grams of concentrated cannabis and products containing up to 750 milligrams of THC. Higher potency products are reserved for medical patients.

But there’s no need to bring a scale or a chemistry kit with you. Packages are labeled, and point-of-sale systems alert customers before they reach the limit.

“The system literally will not let you go over the legal limit,” Chantelle Elsner said. Elsner heads commercial operations for TerrAscend. The company has two locations in Maryland, The Apothecary in Cumberland and another in Salisbury, and they’re expecting to add two more shops in upcoming weeks.

The label on a package of cannabis flower, featuring percentages of cannabinoids and terpenes. (Michael Hughes)

First timer?

For the curious first-timer or for someone that hasn’t smoked pot in a long time, Elsner recommended “to leave the past in the past and to come at this with a fresh perspective,” she said.

So much has changed about cannabis, she said. Packages are tested and labeled with each product’s dose of THC, according to state regulations.

“The people in our facilities feel very passionately about a highly regulated market,” Elsner said.

She also recommended customers browse dispensary websites or Leafly, an online encyclopedia of cannabis knowledge, to learn before shopping.

TerrAscend’s Elsner said her crew will have staff educated in cannabis consumption and sales, called budtenders, answering questions of customers waiting in line.

“Our product specialist will be there to kind of guide them through, so that way when they get up to the register, they’re not feeling rushed,” she said.

On a typical store visit, “customers can expect to take 10-15 minutes” in the store, Darby said. “However, on the July 1 launch, we expect longer wait times.” And they have streamlined services and ramped up staff to move customers through the purchasing process.

Stay safe and legal

Some may imagine Saturday’s launch involving intoxicated partygoers and out-of-control revelry, but Weiss said that’s not been his experience in other states.

Some of the fears around opening day are “unfounded,” he said.

”On the whole, we’ve not really had negative experiences with that. It’s mostly a matter of letting folks know what the rules are, and we’ve seen that for the most part folks have been pretty responsible.”

So here’s some of what the law does and doesn’t allow.

While a formerly illegal drug has been made legal, the law doesn’t permit public consumption, including in a cannabis dispensary.

It’s illegal to consume cannabis in public places, like a park, while riding public transportation or inside public buildings. It’s illegal to consume in a vehicle, even if you’re a passenger, and it’s still illegal to drive while intoxicated.

Consider waiting until you’re safely at home or at a friend’s house before lighting up.

Police presence

Expect to see law enforcement outside dispensaries on opening day. But they’re not there to arrest anyone for buying weed.

Dispensaries, like Zen Leaf and others, have coordinated with local police ahead of July 1 so they can help with opening day crowd control.

In turn, law enforcement officials have set up their own priorities for the end of cannabis prohibition.

In advance of Saturday, the Maryland State Police are urging the public not to drive while intoxicated.

“Our mission as the Maryland State Police remains the same: we want our roadways to be as safe as possible for all of our motorists. This is a joint effort between law enforcement and the community in general of planning ahead for safe transportation,” spokesperson for the agency Elena Russo wrote in an email.

“For cannabis, just like alcohol, motorists need to plan ahead. Once you are impaired, you are not going to make proper decisions,” Russo said.

Verano’s Weiss has experienced firsthand the odd sight of police officers facilitating the sale of weed to customers that just one day prior were prohibited from doing so.