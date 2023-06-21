For Jeffrey Grabelle, coming to Eddie’s of Mount Vernon has been a near-daily habit for more than two decades. He shops there five or six times a week, but that will come to an end June 30 when the small, family-owned grocery store is set to close.

“I don’t have a car. I could get a ride to Safeway and Costco, but it’s the people that have kept me coming back over the years,” said Grabelle, who’s lived in Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood since 1978. “It’s place where people recognize you, and I like that.”

The departure of Eddie’s will be the latest “loss of places where neighbors go and see each other,” he said. In the past three years, other local establishments like the Mount Vernon Stable & Saloon and City Cafe, have also closed.

Eddie’s owner Dennis Zorn previously told The Banner that the COVID-19 pandemic caused the business to slowly deteriorate as expenses have gone up. Other issues like staffing, chronic shoplifting and violence like “knives pulled on [employees]” also contributed to the store’s economic decline. He didn’t want to expose families and employees to that anymore, he said.

A notice on the store’s front entrance that it reserved the right to check all reusable bags due to an increase in theft. The Baltimore Police Department did not respond to a request for calls for service related to theft or violence at Eddie’s.

“I wish it could be better. My wife and I have been supplementing payroll for the last few months. We don’t have anymore money, simple as that,” Zorn said.

There’s a running joke about police presence near Eddie’s and the CVS next to it, Grabelle said.

“Where are the police? ‘Oh, they’re Never On Sunday,’” Grabelle said referring to the takeout spot on North Charles Street a few blocks from Eddie’s. “That’s where they are. You’ll find them getting food and all their cars parked there.”

Grabelle described Mount Vernon as what “used to be a renter’s paradise for cheap apartments,” but that has changed, he said. The owners of Eddie’s, in particular, always kept the grocery store up to what they thought the community wanted needed despite the neighborhood evolving in the past decade.

Hector Manzano, who has lived on Eager Street for the past 20 years, said he would mainly go to Eddie’s “not for the groceries but everything else” like his lottery tickets and to get to know people in his neighborhood.

“Eddie’s has always had the best fresh produce. But if they didn’t have a brand you wanted, you could go to the owners and they would get it for you. I would mainly go to run into people and catch up ... It’s sad to see them go,” Manzano said.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Lori Fagan, the director of the Waxter Center, a senior recreational facility a block from Eddie’s, said she preferred shopping there over big retail chain grocery stores.

“I’m one of those who people go up and down every aisle. I get sidetracked in the big stores and end bringing home things that I don’t need. So Eddie’s has been where I go to my shopping done. Quick and easy,” Fagan said, adding that, many of the seniors who visit the center often went to Eddie’s deli for lunch.

“Some of them live in this neighborhood and some of them don’t, but I know this will be such a loss for this community,” Fagan said.

Kaitlin Newman contributed reporting.