Eddie’s of Mount Vernon announces it will close this month

Published 6/17/2023 6:26 p.m. EDT, Updated 6/17/2023 6:46 p.m. EDT

Eddie’s of Mt. Vernon announced their impending closure on June 17, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman / The Baltimore Banner)
Operators of Eddie’s of Mount Vernon announced on Facebook that the grocer, a longtime anchor in midtown Baltimore, will close at the end of June.

“It is tough to put in to words the gratitude we have for all the customers that have shopped with us over the years and kept us open this long,” Eddie’s wrote on Facebook Saturday afternoon.

“We have truly enjoyed being a part of the Mt Vernon community and will miss all the employees and customers we have grown to know and love over the years,” store operators wrote.

Store owner Dennis Zorn bought the Mount Vernon location at 7-11 W. Eager St. in 2000.

The store has long been a midtown staple and the neighborhood’s only grocer despite threats of encroaching development.

Eddie’s of Mount Vernon was targeted for demolition in 2017 to make way for a 10-story apartment and retail complex, but the development has not yet come to fruition. The building has been a grocery store since 1939, according to the Baltimore Brew.

Zorn said he would shutter the Mount Vernon store in August last year after an argument with city health inspectors, according to Baltimore Business Journal, but reversed course.

“Please come in to say goodbye and share a story if you have one,” the Facebook post said.

This story will be updated.

