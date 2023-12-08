Poppy and Stella is closing, but owner sees new beginnings

With every opening, closure and expansion of the store, Heuisler’s personal life evolved. A month after opening the Fells Point location, she got engaged and then married. She opened another location in Annapolis, which she eventually closed, and had her first child. Two years later, her second daughter, Eloise, was born, and five years later , her third, Jolene. Heuisler took little maternity leave because of demanding weekly responsibilities like payroll, scheduling and buying merchandise. She always had to monitor trends and make sure she was selling what customers wanted.