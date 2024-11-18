Marriott International, the global hotel chain based in Bethesda, is gearing up to lay off hundreds of employees by the start of the new year.

Marriott plans to cut 833 jobs, according to a Maryland WARN notice on the Department of Labor website. The notice for a “mass layoff” was issued Nov. 14 and will take effect Jan. 3, 2025.

Earlier this year, the company began a review of “all aspects of Marriott International’s business” to “enhance” the company’s effectiveness, a Marriott spokesperson said in an email.

“While always difficult, these job reductions at our corporate and continent offices will reshape the way we work,” and are expected to mostly in place by the first quarter of 2025, the spokesperson wrote.

There will be “several hundred” internal corporate job openings and the spokesperson said many affected employees could apply for those jobs, so the impacted number of employees could be lower than anticipated. The layoff will not affect staffing at hotels.

The international hotel chain has been headquartered in Bethesda since 1979, with its newest global office completed in 2022, according to Marriott. The company is one of the largest employers in Montgomery County, with more than 5,000 people working for Marriott International as of 2015, according to the Maryland Department of Commerce.

In October 2020, two years before the brand-new office opened, Marriott laid off 673 employees at the former headquarters, according to a WARN notice at the time.