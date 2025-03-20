The Trump administration and its new Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency haven’t released an official number of federal employees who have left on their watch, either by taking a buyout or early retirement, or by being laid off.

Many of the administration’s moves are in flux because of court challenges. For example, as many as 220,000 probational employees had been terminated before a ruling in federal court ordered them reinstated last week.

More workforce reductions are likely. The Trump administration ordered agencies to produce plans to reorganize and cut staff. And about 75,000 workers accepted buyout offers as of Feb. 12, according to the Office of Personnel Management.

Where did federal workers live in 2023?

Prince George’s, Montgomery and Charles counties were home to about 160,000 workers in 2023, the most recent year for which U.S. Census data is available. In those three counties, about 1 in every 8 workers was a federal employee.

But it’s not just counties that border D.C. that have a large number of federal workers. Around 100,000 workers live in Baltimore, Baltimore County, Howard County and Anne Arundel County. The Social Security Administration and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services are based in Woodlawn and employed 14,000 people in Maryland.

Most Census tracts in Maryland have at least some federal workers living in them. Look up your neighborhood by searching your address.

Which federal jobs were based in Maryland in 2024?

Before the Trump administration started reducing the number of federal workers, the state was home to around 87,000 full-time jobs at civilian agencies, according to the Office of Personnel Management’s Fedscope database. That contained a detailed list of nearly every federal position and was last updated in September.

Nearly 40% of those Maryland jobs were at the Department of Health and Human Services. Most were at the department’s National Institutes of Health or the Food and Drug Administration, which are both headquartered in Maryland. Together they accounted for about 1 in every 4 jobs at civilian agencies in Maryland. Both agencies have been targets of Trump and DOGE, as the administration aims to cull thousands from the federal workforce in the name of reducing waste.

Source: Office of Personnel Management • Greg Morton/The Baltimore Banner

Where are the buildings federal employees work in?

The government’s real estate portfolio includes everything from parks to housing to research laboratories and office space.

Statewide, there are 133 federal installations, containing about 2,000 individual properties. Some are owned by the federal government. Others are leased from private entities like Johns Hopkins.

Maryland is home to thousands of federal properties Prince George’s County, home of NASA and large Department of Agriculture installations, has the most. Includes properties owned or leased by the federal government excluding infrastructure like parking, roads and utility systems. Source: Office of Personnel Management • Greg Morton/The Baltimore Banner

The Trump administration has hinted that it may seek to offload some of its federal portfolio. The General Services Administration, the agency in charge of managing the government’s real estate portfolio, briefly published a list of hundreds of properties, including 83 in Maryland, that had leases slated for cancellation. The agency has since taken the list down.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.