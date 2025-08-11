Workers at two local library systems recently voted to ratify their first union contracts, joining a national trend that began around 2021.

About 300 workers with the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore and about 400 with the Anne Arundel County Public Library system are covered by contracts after votes at the end of July.

Workers from both systems are represented by AFSCME Maryland.

Both groups celebrated the fact that their contracts include stronger protections against workplace discrimination.

Workers in the Anne Arundel County union negotiated more than 12% raises. Workers in Baltimore negotiated for a $1,000 bonus and a provision to revisit salary negotiations later.

The Enoch Pratt Free Library has over 127,000 active cardholders and saw just under 2 million in-person visits last year. In addition to traditional services — such as lending books and providing internet access — the Pratt also regularly distributes winter clothing and Chromebooks to families in need.

Jackson Curreri, who has worked for the Pratt for a little over three years in Baltimore, said the contract is “a good framework” for the union to build on in the future.

He also celebrated the contract for adding protections for workers to have a say in branch transfers.

Before the contract, staff would be “moved around like chess pieces” to fill in for shortages or temporary closures, Curreri said. The contract allows them to choose from a list of branches they are qualified to work at.

In an emailed statement, Pratt CEO and President Chad Helton said he believed strongly in the right for employees to organize and called the contract a “meaningful step.”

“It helps ensure fairness in the workplace and sets a strong foundation for collaboration moving ahead,” Helton said. “I’m looking forward to working closely with union leadership — including regular monthly meetings with stewards — as we continue our shared mission of serving the Baltimore community.”

The Anne Arundel County Public Library system had about 1.5 million in-person visits last year and is seeing increased use of its community pantry and other services, including the distribution of free gun locks.

Ryan Morris, who works for the Anne Arundel County Public Library system, said he’s excited by these contracts, and by earlier union work in Howard County.

The benefits of a union contract, Morris said, like higher wages and other employment protections, will make working at libraries “a career that people want to do.”

“So many great people I’ve worked with have taken other jobs or switched careers, because it can be really tough to make a career in public libraries,” he said.

Christine Feldman, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Public Library, said the system is pleased with the contract ratification and called it a “significant” step for the organization.

“We’re grateful to everyone who participated in the process, and we look forward to moving ahead together as one team focused on our mission of educating, enriching and inspiring our community,” she said.

Workers in the Howard County library system formed a union with AFSCME in 2024. Library staff in Baltimore County also formed a union, but organized with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

Baltimore County employees ratified a contract in 2022.

AFSCME Maryland represents more than 50,000 workers in the state. Workers at the Walters Art Museum, represented by the union, recently ratified their first agreement, which brings raises to staff and increased leave.