Commercial Laundry Corp. is set to move from Baltimore to a new, larger facility in Howard County, the latest local company to resettle outside the city.

The commercial laundromat company is upgrading to a 72,000-square-foot site in Jessup. The new space will be better equipped to accommodate the growing business, according to Brandon Rosenblatt, the company’s CEO.

“We can’t fit enough trucks and the ceiling is too low, so there’s a certain sort of equipment that we can’t install,” said Rosenblatt, adding that the electricity supply is insufficient. “It made sense to try to find a new home that is much bigger.”

Rosenblatt and his partner, David Shin, began their commercial laundry business in 2012. Both have worked in the business and understand each step in the process, and they say they jump in whenever there is a need for an extra hand.

Drivers pick up carts of laundry from hotels in the afternoons, Rosenblatt said. The laundry is dumped onto a conveyor belt and sorted by hand into laundry bags, and a machine weighs each bag and moves it along once it reaches 130 pounds.

The load is then dropped into a long tunnel washer.

“Every few minutes, we are washing 130 pounds of laundry,” Rosenblatt said.

Laundry is sorted by hand into laundry bags. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Levels of chemicals and soap are automatically calculated based on what was sorted into each bag.

A hydraulic press squeezes water out of the cleaned loads, creating “hockey pucks” of laundry that a machine places into dryers.

Items are then separated into different machines. Sheets and pillowcases are loaded into machines that dry, iron and fold each item. Another machine sorts and folds towels by size. Heavier blankets and washcloths are folded by hand.

The clean laundry is placed back into the carts and weighed to calculate the bill for each client. Prices can be higher for higher-quality linens, which require more care, Shin said.

Giant bags of laundry are filled and emptied on conveyer belts to be washed, dried and folded. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Employees are busy at all stages of the process. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The facility receives from 100 to a couple of thousand pounds of laundry a day, Rosenblatt said. The variability is due to how many people are staying at the hotels they service and, more important, how many people check out on a given day, he said.

Commercial laundry facilities operate with higher efficiency and a smaller carbon footprint than laundry services at most hotels, Rosenblatt said.

“Our washing machines use like a 10th the amount of water that a washing machine at, for instance, a hotel might use to do its own stuff, and we have really high-efficiency boilers,” said Rosenblatt, adding that in addition to being good for the environment, their efficiency gives them a competitive advantage.

Utility rates have increased drastically in the city. Local laundromats have felt the effects, with Baltimore Gas and Electric bills spiking in February for laundromats. Rosenblatt said he anticipates lower water and sewer costs and higher labor rates at the new location in Jessup.

The relocation has been in the works for two years, but the new facility will not be ready until September, he said.

“A project of this size is inherently very challenging ... but it’s generally been good,” Rosenblatt said. “I’m cautiously optimistic that we’re going to be able to bring this to the finish line.”

The facility receives from a hundred to a couple thousand pounds of laundry a day. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

A lot of the new equipment comes from overseas, and deliveries hit a speed bump when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed last year and the port was closed.

“Things were at a standstill,” Rosenblatt said. “That was a big issue for us, but we survived it.”

The new machines are more advanced and will streamline the process, closing some gaps where laundry is moved around the facility by hand, Rosenblatt said.

Most of their employees live closer to Howard County, according to the company’s informal survey, which makes the Jessup location ideal, Rosenblatt said. He added that all employees were offered positions at the new location.

The new facility will create job opportunities for robotics engineers, electricians and drivers, Rosenblatt said.

With quadruple the capacity, Rosenblatt said, the company is leaving the door open for new opportunities, including expanding services to hospitals and restaurants.