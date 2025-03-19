Constellation Energy is Baltimore’s only Fortune 500 company and is the largest operator of nuclear energy in the United States. As political leaders in Maryland and the U.S. talk about the need to increase nuclear energy, Constellation stands to benefit in the years to come.
But the company traces its lineage back to the early 19th century. Here’s a look at how it has changed and developed over the years:
