Dale Glenwood Green is no longer a professor at Morgan State University, a school spokesman said Friday.

Green, who had taught courses on architecture and related studies since 2008, built a reputation championing the historical preservation of some of Maryland’s oldest Black communities. Recently he consulted on the project to redevelop Harborplace in downtown Baltimore.

Dell Jackson at Morgan State declined to comment on the circumstances of Green’s departure, calling it an “HR matter.”

The Baltimore Banner reported in December that Green had been fined $20,000 for practicing architecture without a license.

Morgan State professor fined for presenting himself as licensed architect Dec 17, 2024

Accompanying the fine was a scathing order from the Maryland Board of Architects. The board ruled that Green repeatedly misrepresented himself as a licensed architect, going so far as to forge his own license.

When the issue was brought to the attention of administrators at Morgan State, Green created a fake email exchange to hide the truth, the ruling said.

Attempts to reach Green were not successful. Green’s attorney, Paul Knupp, previously said that Green planned to appeal the board’s ruling in Circuit Court.

As of Friday morning, no such lawsuit had been filed, according to electronic court records. Knupp did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to his university bio, Green taught a variety of courses related to architecture, including studio classes in which students get hands-on experience designing buildings.

Green, who worked for years to publicize the history of African-American communities on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, also described himself as a descendant of both Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass.

Morgan State has since removed Green’s bio webpage.