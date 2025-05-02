Holy switcheroo, Batman.

A day after its would-be buyer filed a fraud suit against Diamond Comic Distributors, the Hunt Valley comic book company has secured a new suitor.

Make that two new suitors.

Universal Distribution and Ad Populum agreed to buy separate divisions of Diamond Comics. A federal bankruptcy court judge approved the sale Wednesday, though the deal has yet to close.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

It’s the latest twist for Diamond Comics, which traces its roots to a Baltimore basement where a mailman-turned-media-mogul started a comic book store in the 1970s. Diamond grew to dominate its field and spread its tentacles into related businesses before filing for bankruptcy earlier this year.

Alliance Entertainment, a Florida-based music and electronics distributor, was the high bidder at a bankruptcy auction in late March, but Diamond sought to pivot to a rival buyer.

The auction deal was canceled, and Alliance sued Diamond for fraud, alleging that Diamond inflated the value of its business by tens of millions of dollars “as part of an intentional scheme.”

According to its lawsuit, Alliance had agreed to pay about $85 million for Diamond.

The terms of the sale to Universal and Ad Populum are not clear, but the combined deal appears to be worth significantly less. Court documents show that Universal and Ad Populum agreed to pay $42 million and $7.5 million, respectively, though both agreements are subject to other stipulations that could affect the final sales price.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

According to the judge’s orders, the deals are expected to close by May 14.

A news release announcing the judge’s approval for the sale described a Universal as an established distribution company that has been supplying Canadian hobby stores for decades.

Ad Populum was described as a holding company that owns a variety of pop culture brands.