Baltimore’s Julian Hamer has been telling the story of this year’s election through Fearless Video Productions, the production company she founded with another alum of Vice President Kamala Harris’ previous presidential campaign.

Hamer and Yessica Hernandez-Cruz met while working together on Harris’ 2020 campaign, which was headquartered in Baltimore. The bulk of their work was content creation and digital storytelling.

When Harris decided to end her campaign, the team was hurt. “We definitely took it a little hard, a little personally,” Hernandez-Cruz said. Yet, the end of the campaign was not the end of their story.

“We actually went to go get tattoos together,” she said. “We got the word fearless tattooed on us before we even had the idea of starting the company.”

Hamer stayed in her native Baltimore, and Hernandez-Cruz moved back to her hometown of Seattle. They worked on other campaigns, including for independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

They rejoined Harris-world after President Joe Biden became the 2020 Democratic nominee and chose her as his running mate. Though Hamer said they are not working on Harris’ presidential bid, they are producing videos for down-ballot campaigns this year.

Yessica Hernandez-Cruz, right in tan jacket, and Julian Hamer, left in striped sweater, met while working together on Harris’ 2020 campaign. (Courtesy of Fearless Video Production)

Through Fearless Video, they have been fighting for the cause they hold highest: inclusive and equitable storytelling.

Fearless Video’s future is shifting as Hernandez-Cruz, who led as executive producer, prepares to leave the company by the end of the year. Hamer will continue to be at the helm.

What was behind the decision to start a business?

Yessica Hernandez-Cruz: In telling these stories and building these narratives and teams, we saw how important it was to have cinematographers of color behind the scenes — and how different that is especially when you’re working with an old institution like the United States political system. You can’t use the same shot profile and list as you would with a white man.

Once we had that opportunity to see what could happen, what is possible when we’re able to have that intentional perspective from the beginning, we couldn’t just let this be a temporary thing.

The video production team behind Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign got matching tattoos after Harris decided to drop out of the race. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Julian Hamer: We were kind of quiet about the work that we did. Personally, coming from a journalism background, it was never supposed to be about us or making us the story.

Even in some of the phone calls — and I still have the voicemails saved — from some of the kids that were featured, from their parents calling, about seeing themselves in some of the videos. It really does make a difference being able to see yourself, whether that’s as the person owning the company or as the cinematographer in a male-dominated society. Or seeing yourself as someone who could be the first woman president.

What does a day in the life at Fearless Video look like?

Hamer: It definitely varies based on what we’re working on at the moment — what projects we might have underway, if there are actual productions that we have to go out, create, make and shoot.

But because we’re on different coasts, our days start a little different. I’m a really early riser over here on the East Coast, so I’ll be up fiddling away trying to get some stuff going.

Then, we normally link up in the virtual space on a daily basis and have check-ins and meetings regarding some of our various projects, internal business operations and how stuff is flowing.

Hernandez-Cruz: The bicoastal thing is definitely interesting, but I think it does enable us to take advantage of the time in between. Towards the end of the day for me, it’s evening time for Julian, so I’m able to continue working and getting things figured out.

A still from “Covid Conversations,” a four-part digital paid advertising social media series from Fearless Video, Black Public Media and NNICE. (Courtesy of Fearless Video Production)

You both work on different aspects of the business. What’s your favorite part?

Hamer: I really do love the fact that we get paid to tell stories for a living. That’s a privilege. And for us to be able to do it for ourselves is an increased privilege.

I’ve worked in newsrooms and studios where I’m like, “No, this is not a good story.” But I’ve had to run it or do it. With this, we have the discernment where we can make the decision on who are the clients we want to work with, and what are the stories we want to produce on our own.

Hernandez-Cruz: I think for me, it’s creating these spaces for creatives. I love hearing that they really enjoy working with us, that they felt comfortable, that they don’t have to code-switch and they can come as authentically as they are onto our sets and tell an impact story and know that we care about what happens at the end.

It’s not just a paycheck. It’s a story that we bring from our hearts, and I think it inspires them to also put that extra little juice and love in the pieces that they get to collaborate with us on.

A still from a documentary by Fearless Video about Garrison Forest School’s first two Black graduates. (Courtesy of Fearless Video Production)

What’s something that you wish people knew about your business and the industry?

Hernandez-Cruz: It’s expensive sometimes to tell these stories. ...

We’re not just paying for one person to do everything. We’re bringing people on and trying our best to pay everyone what they’re worth, if not more. Because we’re bringing on a lot of people from underrepresented communities, we want to make sure that we are valuing their work and labor.

Hamer: My overall answer is that people’s stories matter. It’s important not only to invest in the storytelling, but it’s also investing in making sure your voice is heard or making sure voices are heard.

For the hyperlocal part, I think it would be letting folks know that we’re here and we’re available. Unfortunately, the majority of our work is not here in Baltimore and there are incredible stories here.

Julian Hamer, co-founder of Fearless Video, is a Baltimore native. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

What’s next for both of you and Fearless Video? What are you hoping to accomplish in the future?

Hamer: Continuing to find a way to share stories for and by our communities, but at a larger scale. I think talking directly to some of our needs and some of our desires in our respective communities is important.

Hernandez-Cruz: Owning our own business has been an empowering experience as well as very humbling. We’ve learned a lot through all of these ups and downs. Anyone who owns their own business will totally understand how it’s often more of a bigger job and responsibility because it’s on you.

These interviews have been lightly edited for clarity and concision.