The president and CEO of the Baltimore Development Corp., Colin Tarbert, will step down this summer after six years at the helm of the city’s economic development agency.

“It has been an honor to lead BDC and work alongside an exceptional team dedicated to Baltimore’s economic growth,” Tarbert said in a news release Thursday. “The projects we’ve delivered and the investments we’ve attracted will continue shaping the city’s future for years to come. I look forward to seeing Baltimore build on this momentum.”

As head of the BDC, Tarbert played a role in a variety of large-scale redevelopment projects, including the renovation of CFG Bank Arena, the transformation of Port Covington to Baltimore Peninsula and the new Lexington Market.

Prior to working at the BDC, Tarbert spent almost a decade working in the mayor’s office in multiple roles, the release said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“Colin’s dedication to Baltimore has been unwavering, playing a pivotal role in driving investment, creating jobs, and leading transformative projects that have shaped our city’s future,” Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement. “His leadership at BDC has strengthened Baltimore’s economy, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”

The release did not say what’s next for Tarbert, other than his “next chapter will allow him to extend his impact beyond Baltimore, focusing on his passion for real estate development and community revitalization.”