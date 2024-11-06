Did you really think the Harborplace redevelopment fight was over?

A day after voters approved a crucial ballot question for the overhaul of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, opponents reiterated their plans to keep fighting.

Protect Our Parks, the coalition that encouraged residents to vote “F-No” on Question F, said in a statement that it plans to block residential towers from being built on along the Inner Harbor promenade through its own appeal to voters — two years from now.

MCB Real Estate, which owns and operates Harborplace, wants to raze the retail pavilions, build five new buildings and radically change the surrounding streetscape. The plan, which relies on a hypothetical mix of taxpayer money and private financing, is estimated to cost roughly $900 million.

One major step in the process was convincing voters to allow Harborplace’s residential development.

With all of Baltimore’s precincts reporting, slightly more than 60% of voters said yes to the city charter amendment. That paves the way for two proposed high-rise towers that would contain as many as 900 units. Protect Our Parks said its electoral loss was actually “good news,” because the margin was much closer than on other ballot questions.

Now the coalition wants a put its own question to Baltimore voters.

The group said it will pursue a ballot measure to repeal Question F, but that wouldn’t be on the ballot until November 2026.

Meanwhile MCB can move forward with its plans. However, it’s a major development project that will take years to unfold and could change. Plans could be affected by a variety of factors, such as interest rates, demand for office space, financial support from the state and federal governments and the proposed Red Line project, which faces its own hurdles.

Along the way, there will be reviews by multiple levels of government, and each proposed building would likely go before city boards for hearings and discussion.

It’s unclear when the existing pavilions could be demolished, but after Tuesday’s vote, city leadership was excited to go ahead with what they believe will be a transformative step for downtown Baltimore.

In a statement, Colin Tarbert, president and CEO of the Baltimore Development Corp., said he was tired of seeing the decline of the pavilions under prior ownership. Despite his good memories there, like cracking crabs, Tarbert said it’s time to move on, calling it a “new chapter” for the city.

“Baltimore has spoken, and the message is unmistakable: We’re ready to shape a vibrant future for our city,” Tarbert said. “The passage of Question F wasn’t just a vote; it’s an opportunity to build a new Harborplace and renew our entire downtown.”