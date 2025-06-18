A federal judge ruled Wednesday that residents of Poppleton do not have standing to sue a developer and city officials over a long-delayed redevelopment project that displaced more than 100 households.

The ruling means that New York-based La Cité Development will continue to control much of the vacant land in Poppleton, extending a saga that stretches back two decades.

The decision comes more than two months after residents and supporters of Poppleton’s neighborhood association packed the courtroom of U.S. District Court Judge Adam B. Abelson for the pivotal hearing.

The defendants, include La Cité Development, Baltimore, the city’s housing authority, and individual current and former city officials, including Sheila Dixon. Dixon was City Council president in 2006 when Baltimore signed a contract giving La Cité broad control over 13.8 acres of land in Poppleton.

During the April 9 court hearing, lawyers for the defendants asked the judge to dismiss the case, arguing that the residents who brought the suit did not live within La Cité’s development footprint and therefore did not have a legal right to bring the case.

The lawsuit filed last year by members of Poppleton Now cited reporting from The Baltimore Banner that found that the city picked La Cité — a relatively inexperienced developer with no track record of large projects — despite multiple warnings from residents and city employees.

Roughly two decades after signing that deal, La Cité has completed only a single apartment complex made up of two buildings. That is the first “subphase” of what was originally supposed to be a four-phase overhaul of Poppleton, and it represents 8% of what La Cité intended to build.

Along the way, the development team was paid millions of dollars in “overhead” costs, lost another subphase of the project to an investor, and dramatically scaled back its vision for the neighborhood.

The city cancelled its contract with La Cité last year, but earlier this year officials conceded the developer still controls much of the city-owned land in Poppleton.

La Cité did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Leaving the courthouse in April, Sonia Eaddy, president of Poppleton Now, described the lawsuit as a last resort for her and her neighbors. Their attorney, Tom Prevas, said in a statement Wednesday that the plaintiffs are weighing their options.

This article will be updated.