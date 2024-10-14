Two decades after Baltimore first solicited plans to redevelop a shopping district west of downtown, the Superblock has once again gone bust.

The Baltimore Development Corp., or BDC, said on Monday that it is canceling its contract with Westside Partners, after the group couldn’t show it has obtained financing for a mixed-used development.

President and CEO Colin Tarbert said the BDC plans to start a new bidding process and solicit fresh ideas for the Superblock early next year.

For now, that means two full blocks of land owned almost entirely by the city — the area bound by North Howard Street, West Lexington Street, West Fayette Street and Park Avenue — will continue to sit vacant. The area once was a bustling commercial center, but almost all of the buildings are now dilapidated. Despite efforts by preservationists, some have been approved for demolition. A few have already fallen down.

Another half-block to the north sits vacant and was part of the original Superblock footprint.

The Superblock name comes from a plan by the city in 2003, when it formally solicited bids for the area. The city bought up properties, displacing and relocating small, independent stores to make way for an ambitious redevelopment that would anchor a renaissance in the area.

The stores got displaced, but fulsome redevelopment never materialized. The city cancelled its original deal for the Superblock years later.

In 2019, the city again solicited development proposals for those properties. Westside Partners won a bid to redevelop a large chunk of the Superblock, starting with the corner of North Howard and West Lexington streets, and inked a deal in December 2020 to build The Compass, a mix of residential, office, and commercial space, along with an entertainment venue.

The plans would have demolished some historic buildings, while preserving others. Westside Partners promised to buy the properties from the city for $4.5 million, once it secured financing. But after the BDC extended financing deadlines twice, Westside Partners still hasn’t shown it has the money.

Chris Janian is the president of Vitruvius, one of the development firms that makes up Westside Partners. In an email last month, Janian said the past few years had been some of the toughest to get financing for a project like The Compass, but that he had found a new equity partner.

Janian didn’t identify that partner, however, and did not answer a series of follow-up questions.

This story will be updated.