A five-story building that Baltimore real estate development firm Chasen Cos. planned to convert into about 100 apartments and retail space is headed back to auction.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania is allowed to schedule a foreclosure sale of the building on Aliceanna Street, between South Eden and South Spring streets on the border of Fells Point and Harbor East, as early as mid-July, according to court documents.

Chasen Cos. had dubbed the project “The Anne on Aliceanna” and reported that it would include amenities including a movie theater room, billiards lounge and outdoor courtyard.

The bank moved to foreclose on the property in 2024 after alleging that the business defaulted on a more than $28 million loan.

The building was originally set on March 14 to go to auction. But that was canceled after a Chasen Cos. entity, CC 1400 Aliceanna Street LLC, filed for bankruptcy. Atlantic Auctions Inc. posted on its website, “THIS AUCTION IS CANCELED!”

The limited liability company recently agreed to the dismissal of the case.

The property is near Chasen Cos.’ troubled development of the historic Meyer Seed Co. warehouse. Work at that site on South Caroline and Fleet streets has been stopped for months.

Brandon Chasen and Paul Davis started Chasen Cos. in 2017 and made waves in Baltimore buying up more than three dozen properties in some of the city’s most affluent neighborhoods and marketing them as modern, boutique and luxury to young professionals and their families.

A Baltimore Banner data analysis in 2024 found that in Fells Point the business purchased about 10% of all available multifamily properties.

Chasen embraced a luxury lifestyle to match the company’s brand. He owned a penthouse in the Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore, designer clothes and multiple luxury sports cars.

But tenants have complained about lacking basic amenities. And the firm has scaled back its plans for a $100 million national expansion and faced numerous lawsuits.

Neither Chasen nor Davis have responded to requests for comment in months. CC 1400 Aliceanna Street LLC’s attorney, Brent Strickland, could not immediately be reached.

Earlier this year, three of its creditors — Sandy Spring Bank, Southland Insulators of Maryland Inc. and Ferguson Enterprises Inc. — succeeded in forcing the construction arm of the firm, Chasen Construction LLC, into bankruptcy.

Meanwhile, on the side of Chasen Cos.’ headquarters on Eastern Avenue, the name of the business has been replaced.