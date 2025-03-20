A bank and two other creditors on Wednesday moved to force a construction arm of the Baltimore-based Chasen Cos. into bankruptcy — an aggressive escalation as the real estate developer struggles to respond to a growing pile of lawsuits from lenders, contractors and small businesses.

The petition for involuntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy, court records show, was triggered after Chasen Construction LLC recently transferred what creditors allege is its most valuable asset — a 2007 Gulfstream G200 worth more than $5 million — to TVPX Aircraft Solutions Inc. Trustee.

In court documents, Jeffery Martin Jr., an attorney for Sandy Spring Bank, wrote that it is unclear if that happened to remove the private jet from the “reach“ of creditors. The bank lent the company almost $34 million in 2022 to renovate and convert one of the city’s oldest downtown skyscrapers into luxury housing.

Sandy Spring Bank has asked a judge to appoint an interim trustee to “preserve property of the estate, recoup any assets transferred through fraudulent conveyances or any other voidable preferences, and prevent further diminution of the estate,” according to court documents. The bank also asked for an expedited hearing.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Before defaulting, Chasen drew nearly $30 million from its loan from Sandy Spring Bank The construction the loan was meant to pay for has not been completed. Source: Baltimore City Circuit Court • Greg Morton/The Baltimore Banner

Chasen Construction “initiated the transfer of the Jet without any communication with the Bank regarding payment toward its substantial debt,” court documents allege.

The company registered the jet on Dec. 28, 2021, and transferred it on March 3, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

“Either the Debtor intends to remove the Jet from the reach of its creditors or intends to sell the Jet and abscond with the proceeds,” Martin said.

The namesake founder of Chasen Cos., Brandon Chasen, could not be reached for comment. Attorneys affiliated with the company also did not respond.

The trust that now owns the jet is headquartered in Utah, court records show, where Chasen’s business partner, Paul Davis, went to college. Davis also could not be reached for comment.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Chasen Cos. was once regarded as one of the fastest-growing businesses in the U.S., but now it faces a parade of lawsuits related to financial issues.

Sandy Spring Bank obtained an almost $29 million judgment last year after Chasen Cos. defaulted on the loan and moved to foreclose on the property. One Calvert Plaza has since been put on the market.

The Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Bank and First National Bank of Pennsylvania also moved to foreclose on different Chasen Cos. properties, similarly alleging the company defaulted on loans worth about $14 million and more than $31 million, respectively.

Last week, a different company entity related to a Chasen property that was to be developed at 1400 Aliceanna St. filed for bankruptcy ahead of a scheduled auction.

Nearby, the company’s portfolio also includes the historic Meyer Seed Co. warehouse on South Caroline Street, at the edge of Fells Point and Harbor East.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

For months, the property has sat seemingly abandoned.

The Baltimore Business Journal named Brandon Chasen to its list of “40 under 40,” in 2019, and two years later, The Daily Record gave Chasen and his company honors for “Excellence in Construction & Real Estate” and “Most Admired CEOs.”

In Fells Point alone, Chasen Cos. owns about 10% of all multifamily properties, an analysis by The Baltimore Banner found last year.

As the company rose in prominence, Chasen — whose flashy lifestyle is documented in social media posts — shaved his head, grew out a thick, black beard and donned big jewelry.

The company bought luxury yachts to rent to consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic — a side hustle the firm later abandoned.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

In a previous interview, Chasen and Davis said the company had scaled back a $100 million expansion plan to focus on its Baltimore portfolio.

Chasen also said at the time that he wanted to get more in touch with his spiritual side.