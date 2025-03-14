A subsidiary of the Baltimore developer Chasen Cos. has filed for bankruptcy — just as one of its marquee properties was set to go to auction.

The Chasen Cos. entity, CC 1400 Aliceanna Street LLC, filed for bankruptcy Thursday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Maryland. It has as many as 49 creditors and assets and liabilities ranging from about $10 million to $50 million, according to court documents.

Last year, First National Bank of Pennsylvania moved to foreclose on the property after reporting that Chasen Cos. defaulted on a more than $28 million loan.

Chasen Cos. had named the project on the border of Fells Point and Harbor East “The Anne on Aliceanna” and reported that it would include about 100 apartments and 12,000 square feet of commercial space.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The building was set to go to auction at 11 a.m. Friday outside the Clarence M. Mitchell Jr. Court in Baltimore. But on its website Atlantic Auctions Inc. posted, “THIS AUCTION IS CANCELED!”

The namesake founder of Chasen Cos., Brandon Chasen, could not immediately be reached. A phone number that he previously used was disconnected.

Attorneys for Chasen Cos. were not present at a Wednesday court hearing, where the company faced five mechanics liens petitions from subcontractors who alleged nonpayment for their work on other Chasen Cos. projects.

Judge Kendra Y. Ausby signaled that she would move to grant the orders, noting that “no response, answer or counter-affidavit has been filed” from Chasen Cos.

The project at 1400 Aliceanna St. is next to another major Chasen Cos. development, the former Meyer Seed Co. building — which also faces legal problems. Work at both sites has been stopped for months.