Harborplace developer MCB Real Estate is seeking City Council approval to zone much of the Inner Harbor for multifamily residential use, according to a charter amendment scheduled to be introduced Monday night.

Sponsored by City Councilman Eric Costello, whose district includes a portion of downtown Baltimore and the Inner Harbor, the bill would amend the zoning code from a public parks provision to one that permits residential development and off-street parking within the boundaries of “Inner Harbor Park,” which it describes as “from the World Trade Center around the shoreline of the Inner Harbor and including Rash Field.”

Being a charter amendment, the final say would be left to city voters in an election year.

MCB Real Estate is scheduled to unveil the design plans for Harborplace on Monday morning at a news conference featuring Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Mayor Brandon Scott. The firm’s co-founder and managing partner P. David Bramble also is expected to give remarks later in the day at a lecture series staged by the Baltimore Development Corp.

In an announcement Monday morning outlining the vision, MCB spokeswoman Alexandra Hughes said the project would feature four new buildings.

Among the feature components of the project is a large new housing development consisting of two towers in a “stepped down” design, one tower rising 32 stories and the other 25 stories. In all, the complex would deliver 900 housing units, along with retail and commercial space.

The developer’s plans also describe two, 200,000 square foot buildings, one commercial property on Pratt Street that would include an open ground floor with publicly available meeting spaces, and another “retail and commercial” space with dining options and a 50,000 square foot rooftop park, also on Pratt Street. The designs also make way for a smaller retail building within a 30,000 square foot park along with an amphitheater, all bounded by downtown’s Light and Pratt Streets.

Bramble has been hinting at plans for an ambitious overhaul of Harborplace for weeks, telling audiences during several public appearances that an investment in the waterfront would need to win over investors and incentivize consumer spending. He also has commented on the current layout’s unfriendliness to pedestrians and bikers and announced his intention to tear down the two pavilions currently lining the harbor, which debuted in 1980.

The firm has spent months engaging community members to seek feedback on the plans. At an appearance earlier this month at the Greater Baltimore Committee’s lecture series, Bramble brought three people on stage with him whom he met out in the community as testament to the company’s surveying of diverse voices. At The Baltimore Banner’s iMPACT MARYLAND conference, he told the audience the firm had reached at least 30,000 people.

Two additional bills related to Harborplace’s redesign were included on Monday evening’s City Council agenda, one related to Inner Harbor zoning and another that would amend the Inner Harbor’s Urban Renewal Plan.