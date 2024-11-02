Three former mayors support a plan to raze the city’s Inner Harbor pavilions in favor of an ambitious redevelopment. One former mayor hates it.

In a post on social media Saturday, Martin O’Malley called it “a terrible developer grab of public waterfront parkland.”

O’Malley’s post came two days after a press release from Baltimore for a New Harborplace, a group that has been rallying support for MCB Real Estate’s vision of a new Harborplace. The press release touted the support of three former mayors — Kurt Schmoke, Stephanie Rawlings-Blake and Bernard C. “Jack” Young — who urged voters to say yes on Question F, a ballot question crucial to the proposed redevelopment plans.

If approved, the ballot measure will allow for residential development at Harborplace, which is now zoned for parkland. MCB Real Estate has donated $240,000 to Baltimore for a New Harborplace, which is controlled by MCB employees and lobbyists and has been advocating for the passage of Question F.

The election is Tuesday, but early voting and voting by mail have been ongoing for weeks.

O’Malley, now the commissioner of the Social Security Administration, said he was speaking in his personal capacity.

“The Inner Harbor should be for all,” O’Malley wrote. “#greatestcity in America. Let’s act like it.”