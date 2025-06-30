Most Maryland counties lost white residents and saw growth in Black, Asian and Hispanic communities last year, a Baltimore Banner analysis of census estimates published Thursday found.

Baltimore was one of just four jurisdictions that lost Black population, with a decrease of more than 2,000 residents. Gains in Hispanic and Asian populations offset that loss.

How did the demographic makeup of your county shift between 2023 and 2024? Use our interactive charts to find out.

Look up your county below.